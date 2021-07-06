FOSSIL fuel gas will be essential to meet the country's power needs for some time, and building the Shannon LNG terminal cannot be ruled out, officials from the energy regulator have said.

Three senior members of the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) told the Oireachtas Climate Committee that while moving away from fossil fuels was a priority, they were legally obliged to maintain energy security.

Electricity demand was increasing, mainly due to the proliferation of data centres but also general economic growth, they said.





While wind and solar would gradually provide more of our electricity needs, gas-fired electricity generation would be needed “to 2030 and beyond”.

New gas-fired plants would be required as existing plants were not built with the flexibility to constantly vary output when wind and solar generation rose and fell.

CRU chairperson, Aoife MacEvilly told the committee: “Gas-fired generation will play a pivotal role in underpinning electricity security of supply and the secure electrification of heating and transport.”

Ms MacEvilly said there was not necessarily a contradiction between building new gas infrastructure and quitting fossil fuels as it was expected that biomethane and green hydrogen would eventually replace natural gas in the supply chain.

Commissioner Paul McGowan added that could mean allowing construction of the controversial Shannon LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminal.

The Government recently issued a policy statement saying fracked gas – gas extracted by means of environmentally destructive hydraulic fracturing - should not be shipped into Ireland as LNG.

The statement also said no new LNG terminals at all should be considered pending an energy security review.

Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan has since gone further, saying it would not make sense to build any LNG infrastructure that would still be around in decades.

Mr McGowan said, however, the CRU had security of supply obligations.

“I would neither rule in nor rule out that we might be discussing the role of LNG, but I would emphasise that I think we should take the idea of fracked gas and separate it completely from the idea of LNG and just consider LNG as a route for natural gas to ensure diversity and therefore security of supply.”

Commissioner Jim Gannon added: “It’s not beyond the bounds of commercial or technical possibility that gas terminals that will help us supply security and diversity of supply couldn’t also be designed to be converted over time to using hydrogen.”

Shannon LNG made the same point in recent pre-planning consultations with An Bord Pleanála.

Ms MacEvilly said electricity storage systems and all three proposed new electricity interconnectors would also be needed to secure power supply.

The interconnectors are the undersea Greenlink and Celtic link-ups with the UK and France, and the controversial North-South overground connector.

The officials said, however, they were not currently considering seeking a moratorium on new data centres.

They said they expected to issue a direction to electricity suppliers shortly that would give priority connections to those facilities that could provide their own power, could feed excess power into the national grid or who could dial down demand on command when supply was under pressure.





