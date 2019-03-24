New Dublin bus route finally connects the capital’s universities

The fact that there was no bus that directly connected UCD, Trinity, DIT and DCU, had been the bane of students’ life in the capital for decades, but the newest Dublin Bus route finally resolves the third level bugbear.

The fact that there was no bus that directly connected UCD, Trinity, DIT and DCU, had been the bane of students’ life in the capital for decades, but the newest Dublin Bus route finally resolves the third level bugbear.

Until today there were no direct routes between the universities, other than the number 11, which is accessible only by a hike to Clonskeigh Road at the edge of UCD’s 330 acres.

From today however, Dublin Bus’ new 155 route will travel from Ballymun to Bray Rail Station, stopping on the Ballymun Road at DCU and Stillorgan Road at UCD.

The bus will also stop at O’Connell Street and Dawson Street, walking distance from many of the Technological University’s campuses [DIT, IT Tallaght and IT Blanchardstown], and the latter just over a five minute walk from the University of Dublin [Trinity].

The new route will also connect IKEA with the City Centre, allowing shoppers, using public transport, easy access to the Swedish furniture company in Ballymun.

The route comes to Dublin amid criticism from students that Dublin buses are not stopping at universities after dark because of reports of anti-social behaviour.

Online Editors