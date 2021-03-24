New Dublin-Belfast Economic Council aims to tackle challenges imposed by Brexit, the pandemic and climate change

The Covid-19 pandemic is one of the issue to be tackled by the new Dublin-Belfast Economic Council

Eight local authorities on both sides of the border will work together to tackle the challenges imposed by the pandemic ,Brexit and climate change wtih a new cross-border council.

Dublin City Council, along with Fingal, Meath, and Louth will join with Belfast City Council and local authorities in Armagh/ Banbridge/Craigavon, Lisburn/Castlereagh and Newry/Mourne/ Down District Council to launch a new Dublin Belfast Economic Council, it was announced today.

The scheme was announced in report ‘The Dublin-Belfast Economic Corridor: Current Profile, Potential for Recovery & Opportunities for Cooperation”.

It said now “is an opportune time to create a north-south economic corridor given the challenges the region faces as it comes to terms with the impact of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union and the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Opportunities exist to grow indigenous business, establish clusters of key sectors, leverage the appetite for collaboration and use the corridor as the driving force for economic development in the region and nationally,” it said.

The report follows a collaboration between the eight councils and Dublin City University and Ulster University in 2018, to find ways of realising the potential benefits of further development of the corridor between Dublin and Belfast.

A steering group was formed along with a group of local government and university staff to develop joint initiatives.

An oversight and governance board made up of three councillors from each local authority will be meeting shortly to develop a future plan in which they hope to capitalise on 125,000 firms located along the corridor, including manufacturing, agri-food, and financial service industries.

