New drink-driving penalties to be implemented tonight

Transport Minister Shane Ross said the new drink driving provisions of the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act 2018 come into effect on October 26.

The roll-out of the tough new sanctions coincides with a garda crackdown on both drink and drug driving in which gardai will be conducting mandatory roadside spot checks over the October Bank Holiday.

Under the controversial new law, all drink drivers will receive an automatic three-month driving disqualification.

Previously, drivers who drove above the legal blood-alcohol limit were subject to receiving penalty points on their licences.

However, Mr Ross said such provisions didn’t go far enough to discourage people from getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

“I am very pleased to formally commence these measures, which mark a further significant step in clamping down on the scourge of drink driving,” he said today.

“There are few more irresponsible and dangerous things people can do in everyday life than drink and drive. It was always wrong to give people the mild slap on the wrist of three penalty points for such potentially lethal behaviour and it is great satisfaction to know that in future people who behave this way will face a disqualification from driving for three months.”

“People will be aware that this Act was passed with widespread support in both Houses of the Oireachtas, despite the efforts by a few to delay it by playing irresponsible parliamentary games,” he added.

“They failed and the Irish public at large will be the winners. Let me be clear – we are not interested in punishing people, what we want is for people to behave responsibly. If they do not, the consequences must be serious, and I think it is overwhelmingly in the public interest that people who drink and drive should face disqualification from driving.’

Moyagh Murdock, Chief Executive of the Road Safety Authority said: “Alcohol consumption amongst road users is still a substantial problem in Ireland. The most up-to-date statistics indicate it’s a factor in 39pc of driver fatalities. The introduction of a three month disqualification for drivers detected with a blood alcohol concentration between 50mg and 80mg sends out a clear signal that drink driving is something that is no longer acceptable or tolerable in our communities."

“This measure will save lives and prevent injuries. Importantly it will assist in achieving the Government’s road safety strategy target of reducing deaths to 124 or fewer annually by the end of 2020. ”

She also urged all road users to be mindful of the additional hazards when the clocks go back an hour at 2am on Sunday.

“The evenings are getting darker earlier so don’t get caught out especially if you are a pedestrian. This means wearing a high visibility jacket and carrying a torch if walking on dark unlit rural roads,” she said.

“Thirty-two pedestrians have been killed on the roads to date this year compared to 26 up to the same period last year. As we head into the winter months, motorists need to be extra vigilant of pedestrians and cyclists due to their exposure to being struck by a vehicle. Give them space and drive at a safe speed when passing.”

Meanwhile, Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy of the Garda Roads Policing Bureau said “An Garda Síochána welcomes this very important change in legislation which will assist us in taking high risk intoxicated drivers off the road and making our roads and our communities safer. This is especially important coming into the October Bank Holiday weekend where Garda members will focus on all intoxicated driving.”

“It is totally unacceptable to drink or take drugs and drive and any amount of alcohol impairs driving. When someone decides to drink or take drugs and drive they put members of their community at risk. Nobody has the right to do that, so please never ever drink or take drugs and drive.”

