New DNA testing leads to remains of two long-term missing people being identified

New DNA testing has lead to the identification of the remains of two long-term unidentified bodies.

RTÉ Primetimes reports that the previously unidentified remains of 59-year-old Margaret Glennon from Baldoyle in North County Dublin and 18-year-old James Gallagher from Cabra in Co Dublin have now been identified following recent work by Forensic Science Ireland.

The human remains of a body found near Swords in 2014 were identified as those of Ms Glennon, 19 years after she went missing.

Human remains found in 2002 have now also been identified as those of James Gallagher.

It comes just a week after the new DNA testing processes were able to identify the remains of Gussie Shanahan from Limerick who went missing from Limerick in 2000.

Bone fragments had been found in the river Shannon but were only recently profiled.

The family of all three have now been notified.

Online Editors