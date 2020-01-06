New directors are a 'first step' to FAI bailout

The appointment of four independent directors to the board of the FAI will be the "first step" towards a government bailout for the organisation, the Irish Independent understands.

The crisis-ridden soccer body is expected this week to bring in 'outsiders' for the first time, paving the way for talks with the Government about re-opening the door to State funding.

There was some expectation in soccer circles that Sports Minister Shane Ross would move quickly to help relieve some of the financial burden facing the FAI once the independent directors are in place.

Sources speculated that it could bring proposals for a rescue package to Cabinet as early as this Thursday.

