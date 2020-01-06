New directors are a 'first step' to FAI bailout
The appointment of four independent directors to the board of the FAI will be the "first step" towards a government bailout for the organisation, the Irish Independent understands.
The crisis-ridden soccer body is expected this week to bring in 'outsiders' for the first time, paving the way for talks with the Government about re-opening the door to State funding.
There was some expectation in soccer circles that Sports Minister Shane Ross would move quickly to help relieve some of the financial burden facing the FAI once the independent directors are in place.
Sources speculated that it could bring proposals for a rescue package to Cabinet as early as this Thursday.
However, government sources said this was "absolute nonsense" and the FAI still has to implement a lot of reforms before taxpayers' money will be committed.
"The change of regime will be a bit of a new chapter. It means we can get talking properly again and it will reassure the banks," said a Government source. However, the source added there "can be no blank cheques".
FAI chiefs have asked the Government for €18m to allow it to continue trading. Mr Ross is likely to offer some support but the €18m figure is not viewed as reasonable.
Ultimately any money put on the table will have to be used to ensure jobs are saved and that grassroots football is protected.
Mr Ross met a delegation of players, clubs and FAI board members last Friday to discuss the future of the League of Ireland. Both sides reported the engagement as positive while noting that the FAI has a long road to travel.
The Irish Independent understands the Government is willing to offer financial support to the FAI subject to certain terms and conditions.
"The entire old guard will have to be gone first and the independent directors will have to be in place. Only then can we seriously start to talk figures and seek further assurances on how the FAI will operate," one source said.
