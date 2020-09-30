New dawn, new day, new Life… The Sunday Independent launches its new-look magazine

The Sunday Independent Life magazine – Ireland’s best read magazine – is launching an exciting new look this autumn. Our new glossy magazine has had a change in style, size and attitude. Plus, it now has even more pages in which to capture, probe and celebrate what life is really like in modern Ireland.

In our in-depth interviews, essays and features you’ll find things to reflect on and act on, as well as new topics and fresh opinions. And we have sparkling new columns from Ciara O’Connor and Sophie White who, alongside Stefanie Preissner, share their unique and entertaining takes on the world each week.

Our new Introducing article shines a spotlight on a fresh Irish talent, while the Top 12 pop culture countdown is bound to get you debating and reminiscing with your friends.

In our Platform slot, we hand over our platform to change-makers, activists and deserving causes to highlight the issues they’re passionate about.

Elsewhere, Sunday Independent favourite Mary O’Connor has joined the line up, bringing her unmissable Dear Mary column to Life readers. And we’re showcasing Ireland’s most adorable animals in the all-new My Pet feature.

Life’s commitment to fashion and style remains as strong as ever, with exclusive photoshoots and expert shopping advice, as well as pro insights into the very best of beauty from Triona McCarthy. And in the Appetites section, chef-in-residence Rachel Allen will share weekly recipes and advice, alongside wholefoodie Susan Jane White and leading restaurant critic Lucinda O’Sullivan.

Read the new Sunday Independent Life magazine in print or subscribe at Independent.ie. Follow us on Instagram @thesundayindo

Online Editors