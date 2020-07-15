New Covid rules to clamp down on house parties

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he is concerned about the spread of the virus . Picture Credit:Frank McGrath, 15/7/20

The Government has announced new Covid-19 restrictions aimed at clamping down on house parties.

The new rules will mean a maximum of 10 people from four separate households will now be allowed to visit friends and family.

The move follows growing concerns over the spread of the virus among young people attending house parties.

After a cabinet, Taoiseach Micheal Martin announced the country will not move into the next phase of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Read More

Mr Martin said he is concerned about the spread of the virus and said phase four of the roadmap for reopening the country will now be delayed.

The Taoiseach also announced that face coverings will become mandatory for all shoppers and retail workers. Retailer workers will be required to wear face coverings if they are not working behind screens.

He said the government will devise penalties for those who do not comply with the new rules.

Mr Martin announced that pubs, nightclubs and casinos will remain closed until August 10. However, pubs that serve food will be able to remain open.

The Government has also warned the public against any foreign travel.





Online Editors