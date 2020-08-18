New Covid-19 restrictions are 'disrespectful' to older people

New Covid-19 restrictions advising over 70s to limit their social interactions are "disrespectful" to older people, a representative group has said.

Restrictions to limit the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland announced this evening ask older people to limit their time spent outdoors, avoid congregated settings, avoid public transport where possible and to shop during designated hours.

Active Retirement Ireland, a voluntary organisation for older people, said the new measures unfairly target older people who have "already sacrificed so much."

In a statement, Maureen Kavanagh, CEO of Active Retirement Ireland, said: "Today’s announcement that older people are to limit their time spent outdoors is disrespectful to our older population. Since the outbreak of Covid-19, our older people cocooned and diligently followed all of the Government advice.

"Our older people sacrificed seeing their families, they adapted to using new technologies, they followed the guidelines and remained indoors for the duration of lockdown.

"Asking them to stay indoors again and to reduce their social interaction is unfair after they have already sacrificed so much, and while our members will comply with this advice, they feel that they alone are being asked to bear the brunt of this."

Ms Kavanagh said the recent increase in Covid-19 cases across the country has not "originated from older people socialising or flouting Government guidelines."

She added: "We do not believe in pitting one generation against another. Everyone must act together if we are to come through this. While we, as much as anyone, understand the need to protect our older citizens, we believe the distinct causes of the recent surge in cases must be dealt with, rather than re-imposing restrictions on some of the most vulnerable in our society."

Organisation ALONE has deemed the regulations "harsh" and is calling on the government to ensure homecare and other supports for older people for the winter months are planned for in advance.

Seán Moynihan, CEO of ALONE, said: "Of course, we want to protect our older people from Covid-19. We feel the way to do this is to main social solidarity where we all follow the public health advice and collectively protect those at risk regardless of age.

“Fresh air, movement, social connection and access to medical services are essential for older people now in the winter months ahead. Ultimately, we stand alongside those who use our services, and we are extremely disappointed that older people may face harsh restrictions once again due to the negligence and disregard of other people across the country."

Online Editors