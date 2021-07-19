New Connacht-Ulster Technological University estimated to boost Ireland’s economy by €600 million

A new technological university (TU) in the North West of the country would provide an estimated €600m boost to Ireland’s economy, new research has revealed.

The Northern and Western Regional Assembly (NWRA) conducted a study that estimated this figure.

It found that every €1 expenditure by the new Connacht-Ulster Technological University is likely to result in an overall increase of nearly €4 in output to the Irish economy.

This boost will be possible through gains from research, innovation and teaching as well as supporting up to 3,000 jobs, according to the NWRA.

It was announced in May that a Connacht-Ulster university is a step closer after three institutes of technology (IT) submitted a formal application to become a TU.

Galway Mayo IT, IT Sligo and Letterkenny IT are merging to create the new institution with eight campuses across four counties and also encompassing enterprise centres in Co Leitrim.

It is expected to be one of three new TUs to be established next year in a step-change in Ireland’s higher education landscape, however, the NWRA highlighted today that it is not a done deal.

NWRA Director David Minton said the submission for a Connacht-Ulster TU “shows how critical the new university has become in supporting economic activity in a world where everything is increasingly dependent upon a smart capable workforce and a source of ideas that improve effectiveness, efficiency and competitiveness across all parts of society and the economy.”

In its submission, the NRWA is calling on the Government to enhance the research and innovation capacity of the North West to stimulate the region’s economy to assist in its recovery following the economic impact of Covid-19 and Brexit.

It is also calling for the North West’s higher education institutes to have enhanced research infrastructure and equipment after it was the only region in Ireland to be classified as a ‘Moderate Innovator’ in the EU’s 2021 ‘Regional Innovation Scoreboard’.

In contrast, the Southern and Eastern and Midland Regions have been classified as ‘Strong Innovators’.

Mr Minton said the region is currently “trapped in a paradox”. He added: “The more communities who need innovation, the more difficulty they face in investing effectively and becoming a part of the global economy.

"This is highly evident in the north and west of Ireland but investing in our higher education system can clearly address this deficit.”