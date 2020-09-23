New collection of stories will make life easier for the Little Blue Heroes

A COLLECTION of short stories written by a garda sergeant is raising funds for a children's charity.

One More Minute and Other Stories by Sgt Lionel Mullally contains 12 stories covering a variety of topics, including some that would be close to the hearts of many officers.

The stories deal with love, loss, heartache and enduring friendships.

The charity the book is supporting, Little Blue Heroes Foundation, is operated by volunteers from the ranks of serving and retired gardaí, their families and friends.

It provides practical and financial support to families of children who have serious illnesses, while granting the wishes of young would-be officers to become honorary gardaí.

Sgt Alan Keane, who is secretary of the foundation, told the Herald he is grateful for Sgt Mullally's "amazing support".

"Lionel has been a long-time supporter of us since we started Little Blue Heroes," he said.

Among the services the charity provides are financial supports and hospital visits, when gardaí drop in to visit Little Blue Heroes.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the work of the foundation, but it continues to provide much-needed support.

This Christmas, a special pack worth €500 will be sent to 120 families.

This will help them to pay their festive season bills and contains shopping and fuel vouchers as well as coupons to swap for toys.

It is called Sarah's Christmas Gift in honour of Sarah Robinson, from Gorey, Co Wexford, who died from a rare form of cancer in July last year.

"Before Sarah's passing, her kindness and generosity showed no bounds as she nominated any donations that may come from her own funeral to be given in aid of Little Blue Heroes to help families who have children with serious illnesses," Sgt Keane said.

"This is one of the most inspiring acts of kindness we've witnessed. Sarah's gift to Little Blue Heroes was an amazing €500."

One More Minute and Other Stories is available from Amazon for €7, with proceeds after costs going directly to Little Blue Heroes.

