New Christmas stamps from An Post with a pandemic twist: Video calls, baking and cocooning

New Christmas stamps from An Post. Credit: An Post

Not even the Christmas stamps are safe from the coronavirus pandemic as this year’s collection from An Post features video conferencing, baking and even cocooning.

Each year, An Post releases a collection of six stamps in celebration of the festive season.

This year, the stamps are illustrated by Liz Rackard and designed by Detail Design Studio and come with a pandemic-twist.

While three stamps in the collection show a traditional nativity scene, an angel and Santa and his reindeer flying over houses, the other three come with a pandemic twist, showing families video calling, baking and a postman checking in on an older person who is cocooning.

“Christmas will be very different for everyone this year and a personal greeting to family and friends will mean more than ever before,” said Julie Gill, Marketing Director of An Post Mails and Parcels.

“Our advice is to send early to ensure your present or card gets there in time for Christmas. This is especially the case when mailing abroad so post early.”

An Post has advised customers to get posting as early as possible given current restrictions, “heavy mail volumes and uncertain weather conditions across the world”.

An Post has said that there is “strong demand” across post offices for this year’s Christmas booklet of 20 stamps.

The deadline for posting parcels and letters by the standard service to the US, Canada, Asia, Australia and New Zealand is December 7.

The deadline of December 12 applies for European destinations for parcels and December 17 for cards.

