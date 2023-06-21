New Children’s Hospital is ‘over 80pc’ complete but still no handover date

The new National Children’s Hospital is “over 80pc” complete, the builder has said, while failing to confirm it will be finished by the scheduled handover date next March.

A statement from builders BAM follows more controversy and confusion over the €1.4bn hospital, which is due to receive its first patients by the end of 2024.

It said: “Work is progressing well and is now over 80pc complete.”

In response to why it has failed to deliver a final completion timetable – due last February – it said: “We are continuing to prepare the programme update as required under the contract based on the scope as currently known.”

It denied suggestions by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly that it was the source of leaks and using Sinn Féin for its own advantage, after the party claimed correspondence suggested potential remedial work to 11 theatres could delay completion and cost tens of millions of euro.

“BAM has not engaged with any third parties on any of these matters,” BAM said.

Both Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Mr Donnelly said they were confident the hospital would be ready by March and that the remedial work was not major and could be done in parallel with ongoing construction.

The National Paediatric Hospital Development Board said the potential works on the theatres were “minor” and that it had been aware of the issue since May of last year.

The work, if instructed to BAM, will involve the movement of four ceiling grilles in each of the 11 theatres. This “will not cost ‘tens of millions of euro’, as is being claimed, and is not expected to have an impact on the completion date of the hospital”, it said.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane had earlier said he understood “there is a major generic fault in 11 of the operating theatres, which has an impact on the air ventilation systems”. Sinn Féin added that an independent company found the flaws last year.

The hospital board said that, due to BAM’s delay in providing a compliant programme of works, it intended to issue an employer claim to withhold 15pc of the payments due to it.

Mr Varadkar said earlier: “I don’t know if you had a chance to pass by or even look around in recent weeks or months but it is nearing completion now... it’s going to be an amazing facility.”

Mr Donnelly said there were adjustments the hospital board and the contractor were dealing with on a regular basis.

He added: “I have no idea if the contractor is talking to Sinn Féin and they are taking this apocryphal view. It would be useful for us to know where it comes from.

Video reveals patient rooms and emergency department in New National Children's Hospital in Ireland

“From my perspective, I have a very clear position on this project. The contractor has agreed to deliver this project to the State in March.

“The board had repeatedly said the contractor has not provided them with a compliant programme of works.”

He said the board had repeatedly asked the company to provide a compliant programme of works, which he always wants to see.

He said the board had been working hard on it as had the contractor and he anticipated a resolution shortly.

It will take six months to commission the hospital before the first patient is admitted.

Asked about the final cost, and how much it will exceed €1.4bn, Mr Donnelly said there were substantial numbers of money in dispute over claims and it was unclear how many of those would be agreed.

The matter could also escalate to the courts.