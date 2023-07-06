New CervicalCheck review system for cancer patients endorsed by WHO agency

The system of patient reviews for women who undergo screening and are later diagnosed with cancer, which was introduced by CervicalCheck this year, has been endorsed by a World Health Organisation (WHO) agency.

The support was confirmed yesterday by the WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

It met with Irish health officials in Dublin to launch its report, “Recommendations of Best Practices in Cervical Screening Programmes”.

The system offers women who develop cervical cancer after screening the opportunity to have free personal reviews to provide some answers to understand how and when the cancer developed. A written review report will then be offered once it is concluded.

Chief executive of the National Screening Service (NSS), Fiona Murphy, said the recommendations follow the completion of the CervScreen project – a collaboration between IARC, the Department of Health and the HSE.

The measure, which was introduced after consultation with patient groups such as 221+, followed the controversy of recent years which revealed how the late Vicky Phelan and other women, who developed cancer after screening, were unaware of an internal audit of their cases.

Ms Murphy said the report “endorses Ireland’s approach to offering personalised reviews to women who have had a cancer diagnosis and have come for screening in the past”.

“This process is a new development for the CervicalCheck programme, and it is exciting to see it identified as a recommendation for screening programmes internationally,” she added. “Our new personal cervical screening reviews take a restorative approach, answering women’s questions around their screening journey.

“It will be important to evaluate our review process as the first women begin to go through the process this year.”

The recommendations focus on the audit of cervical cancers, the legal and ethical framework of cervical screening, communication and workforce competencies.

The struggles of the women living with cervical cancer

“Participating in the CervScreen project has given the NSS the opportunity to reflect on the important areas considered by the working groups, and gain access to relevant international experts, as well as the expertise of the IARC team,” said Ms Murphy.

The report found

that “interval cancers” – those that are diagnosed in between routine screening episodes – are an unfortunate but inevitable part of any population screening programme.

It recommends that measuring the interval cancer rate gives a good indication of whether the screening programme in question is performing within standards and in line with its peers internationally.

The report also recommends that all cervical cancers should be audited, whether detected in women who have been screened or not. An audit of cancers in unscreened women is relevant only for programmes that have a system of sending invitations and follow-ups.