New calls to open hairdressers: ‘At this stage of lockdown, we all need a good pampering’

Celebrity hairstylist Gareth Bromell spent a year planning his inaugural salon in Harvey Nichols in Dundrum before opening the doors on the day lockdown ended on December 2, 2020.

He got just over three weeks before having to pull the shutters down again on Christmas Eve and has stayed closed for the past four months as a result of the crisis which has “decimated” the hair and beauty industry.

The Limerick-born hairdresser worked on the international fashion scene in London and LA with stars like Taylor Swift and Catriona Balfe for nearly two decades before the lure of Ireland pulled him back home.

He said he is “hanging in there” after a tough few months and is looking forward to reopening ‘H By Gareth Bromell’ again, with May mooted as a possible date.

“It’s been a bit of a stretch alright. It was an amazing three weeks and then we had to close the day before Christmas. I felt really bad for the girls on my team because this was a new venture for them, to come and join me,” he said.

He is fortunate that he has picked up other freelance work in TV and advertising, but others in the sector have not been so lucky and many have not worked in months with the bills mounting up.

“I communicate with the girls on my team every week and check in every week and see how they’re doing. We’re creatives and for us not to be working it’s not good for the head,” he said.

“I’m very grateful that my clients have been very patient and are all counting the days until we can re-open.”

He has been inundated with queries about appointments and now has a waiting list stretching to a “good few hundred” due to pent-up demand, with other salons reporting a similar backlog.

“Everyone needs a good pampering at this stage and it’s a social outlet as well, for women and men too. I think everyone found this lockdown the hardest. It was so hard to be stuck at home when the kids weren’t at school, it was very stressful so it’s about getting out there, getting pampered and getting to talk to your hairdresser/ psychiatrist,” he said.

There has been increased pressure on the Government to allow some sections of society to reopen such as the hair and beauty industry in addition to retail.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar signalled that we could see more outdoor activities resuming next month alongside religious services and the full return of construction. The Cabinet will meet late next week to consider easing restrictions further over the coming months amid a sustained fall in case numbers and Covid-19 patients in ICU.

The Irish Hairdressers Federation (IHF) recently called on the Government to allow hair salons to reopen for those who are fully vaccinated. It said the move would provide an “essential boost to the mental health and wellbeing of elderly people, who have been cocooning for over a year”.

Today saw the Hair and Beauty Industry Confederation (HABIC) writing to government officials to highlight the impact of Covid-19 on the sector and also cited concerns over the surge of hair appointments on the black market.

Online Editors