New Border armed unit to finally deploy after criticism over delays

A new Garda armed support unit will become operational along the Border from Monday.

A new Garda armed support unit will become operational along the Border from Monday.

The delay in setting up the unit has been a key part of the criticism of the perceived lack of resources allocated to gardaí in the Border divisions in light of the growing terrorist threat from dissident republicans, the security fallout from a hard Brexit and last week's savage attack on Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director Kevin Lunney.

This will be the third armed support unit (ASU) to be located on the Border and it will be based in Co Cavan.

The existing units are located in Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, and Dundalk, Co Louth, and it is intended that this move will fill the gap in armed back-up in the region.

Announcing that it would become operational on Monday, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said that an extra 20 gardaí from the next class to graduate from the Garda College would also be sent to the Cavan-Monaghan area.

But he denied there was an imbalance between the additional resources being allocated to Garda chiefs on the Border and the response from the PSNI.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said he was putting an extra 190 officers along the Border.

Both men were speaking at the annual cross-Border crime conference, which is being attended by senior operational commanders from both forces in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

Mr Harris said that over the past two years the number of personnel assigned to the Border region had increased by 150 and 600 new gardaí were emerging from Templemore this year bringing the overall strength of the organisation, including civilian staff, to 15,000 by the end of December.

Headquarters

Meanwhile, the headquarters for the Border region as a result of a shake-up in Garda structures will be located in Co Galway, it was announced yesterday.

From a base in Murrough, the assistant commissioner (AC) for the north-western region will be responsible for an area stretching up to the top of Donegal and across to Louth with a regional chief superintendent based in Monaghan.

Divisional headquarters will be located in Murrough, Castlebar, Letterkenny and Drogheda. This means that the existing divisions of Roscommon/Longford and Sligo/Leitrim will no longer have a chief while Cavan-Monaghan will be governed from Drogheda.

The regional chiefs will provide support for the ACs and deputise for them.

It is part of a restructuring model, which reduces the number of regions from six to four and Garda divisions from 28 to 19.

In the eastern region, the headquarters will be in Kilkenny with divisional headquarters in Mullingar, Portlaoise, Wexford and Waterford, resulting in no chiefs in Meath, Kildare or Wicklow.

In the southern region, the regional and divisional headquarters will be in Angelsea Street in Cork city with other divisionals in Macroom, (Cork county), Tralee (Kerry), Henry Street (Limerick) and Ennis (Clare/Tipperary).

The Dublin metropolitan region will be untouched with divisional headquarters remaining at Ballymun, Crumlin, Store Street, Kevin Street, Dún Laoghaire and Blanchardstown.

The Garda Commissioner said the new operating model will "deliver increased Garda visibility in communities as well as more localised services and resources will be strongly focused on community policing".

There will be no significant change in the Border region until further clarity is available on Brexit.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said it was time to set up a multi-disciplinary agency of police from North and south, the revenue authorities, and bodies like the Criminal Assets Bureau, to take on paramilitary and criminal thugs.

He said the attack on Mr Lunney last week was the last straw - and it is now time for radical action.

"There's a terrible legacy in the Border regions and we've got to face up to it," he added.

Irish Independent