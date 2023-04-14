New bivalent booster vaccines highly effective in reducing Covid deaths and hospitalisations, study finds

Study's findings highlight the importance of vaccines containing different variants of the virus which are likely to provide enhanced protection against severe outcomes. Stock image: PA

One of first studies to assess the new bivalent Covid-19 booster vaccine shows it is highly effective in reducing deaths and hospitalisations.

The updated vaccine was introduced in Ireland and other countries last autumn and is the one currently on offer.

It is designed to offer protection from the original Wuhan strain as well as some Omicron sub-variants.

It was designed to help improve vaccine-induced immunity against the Omicron variant and subsequent subvariants.

A new study, published today in The Lancet Infectious Diseases and presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, is one of the first to assess the effectiveness of this new type of Covid-19 vaccine in vulnerable people aged 65 and over.

The Israeli study assessed the Pfizer bivalent vaccine, since Pfizer is the main supplier of Covid vaccines to that country. The study shows lower risk of Covid-19-related hospitalisation and a 68pc lower risk of Covid-related death.

Randomised controlled trials evaluating the clinical efficacy of a bivalent mRNA booster vaccine are unavailable.

The bivalent mRNA booster vaccines are currently prioritised in Israel for people at high risk of severe Covid-19, primarily those aged 65 or older.

This made it possible for the authors to do a retro- spective cohort study to evaluate the effectiveness of a bivalent mRNA vaccine booster dose to prevent hospitalisations and deaths due to Covid-19.

“Bivalent mRNA booster vaccination in adults aged 65 years or older is an effective and essential tool to reduce their risk of hospitalisation and death due to Covid-19,” said study co-author Dr Ronen Arbel of the Community Medical Services Division of Clalit Health Services in Tel Aviv.

“Vaccination remains the primary tool for avoiding severe disease.

“Our findings highlight the importance of new types of vaccines containing different variants of the virus which are likely to induce broader immune responses and provide enhanced protection against severe outcomes.”

Between September 2022 and last January, 569,519 eligible participants were identified. Of those, 134,215 (24pc) received a bivalent mRNA booster vaccination during the study period.

Hospitalisation due to Covid-19 occurred in 32 participants who received a bivalent mRNA booster vaccination and in 541 who did not.

Analysis shows this to mean a 72pc reduction in the risk of hospitalisation.