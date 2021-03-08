New benefit for over-65s will leave people living in poverty, Government told

Thousands of retirees will be forced to live “significantly below the poverty line” unless a new retirement benefit is hiked by €45 a week, it has been warned.

The Government has been urged to increase a new benefit payment for 65-year-olds that was announced last month.

The benefit is designed to bridge the income gap for retirees who retire at 65 until they can claim the state pension at 66.

It is worth the same amount as jobseeker’s benefit – €203 a week – but the full State pension is worth €248.

The demand in a submission by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) representing around 600,000 workers in the Republic will be sent to the Government’s new Pensions Commission this week.

Headed by former Revenue chair Josephine Feehily, the commission is holding a public consultation that ends tomorrow.

It has been asked to come up with options for Government to manage the cost of the pensions system into the future.

Author of the report and Ictu social policy officer, Laura Bambrick, said increasing the new pension payment would mean more than €2,000 extra a year for a recipient.

The new payment will bring an end to the indignity of signing on and the requirement to be available for and genuinely seeking work, said the submission.

“However, unlike the State pension (transition), it is not paid at the same rate as the State pension (contributory),” it said.

“This leaves low-income retirees, who do not have a supplementary pension dependent on a subsistence benefit that is, significantly below the poverty line.”

Before the new pension benefit was rolled out, workers had to sign on for the dole until they reached State pension age at 66.

A previous State transition pension that was paid from 65 but later abolished, was paid at the same rate as the State pension.

Ending forced retirement by making it illegal for employers to insist workers retire earlier than the State pension age is another key demand in the submission.

The document says it is “wholly unacceptable” that the Government should pursue a policy of increasing the pension age without adjusting employment law.

Flexible pension ages are also sought.

This would mean those who worked from an early age with a longer social insurance contribution record would qualify for the State pension earlier.

The submission said in other EU states the age at which some workers enter full-time employment and whether they are likely to be physically capable of working into their 60s are recognised.

It recommends other ways to fund the pension system than hiking the qualification age, including restarting the National Pension Reserve Fund.

It says investments from a new auto-enrolment pension scheme should be managed by the State and directed into the fund, while the self-employed and employers should be asked to make larger social insurance contributions.

“Historically, the self-employed only qualified for a narrow range of benefits which was the justification for their smaller contribution,” it says.

“But this is no longer the case.”

The document said employer contributions should be aligned with the EU average. It said they stand at 8.8pc, just half of the EU-27 average of 17.1pc.

Meanwhile, it noted that a long-promised auto-enrolment pension scheme for workers with no private pensions has been stalled and the roll-out will not begin until at least 2023.

The Pensions Commission has also appealed to young people to participate in the consultation, which ends tomorrow.