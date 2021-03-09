New ‘average speed’ cameras to catch motorway racers with travel time technology

Traffic heads into Dublin this week on the Naas Road. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

SPEEDING motorists who routinely exceed motorway limits will be caught under a new system that measures their average travel time between two spots.

The system is being installed on a pilot basis on a stretch of the M7 in Tipperary where 40pc of motorists ignore the speed limit.

It could become a common fixture on many roads in future where motorists slow down while passing known speed cameras but break the limit on the stretches in between.

By capturing the time each car passes the two locations, it can average out the speed the driver was travelling at to cover the stretch and spot those who drivers who had to be speeding.

It’s the first time the system has been deployed on a mainline route although it was installed in the Dublin Tunnel in 2017 where it has had a major impact on driver behaviour, cutting the proportion of drivers who broke the speed limit there from 55pc to just over 10pc.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), which manages the country’s main roads, said speeding on low traffic sections of the motorway network was commonplace.

What makes it worse is that few drivers slow down on these routes even when hit by heavy rain or hail showers which can be extremely dangerous on the typically very exposed roads.

Work to install the pilot ‘average speed safety camera system’ began on Monday at Junction 26-Nenagh (West) and Junction 27-Birdhill and it will cover traffic moving both directions.

The ‘go-live’ date has yet to be announced by Gardai, who said it would be well publicised in advance and the stretch of road would be made obvious to all drivers through the use of signage and electronic noticeboards.

The objective is to secure compliance, not prosecutions, they said.

"This system will save lives and make our roads safer,” said Superintendent Tom Murphy.

In 2020, a total of 357 speeding detections were made in the vicinity of Junction 26 and Junction 27 by Go Safe and Gardai.

Separately, TII data shows 41pc of cars exceeded the 120 km/h speed limit; 31pc were travelling at up to and including 135 kmh and 10pc were travelling above 135 kmh.

There was only a 2pc reduction in cars travelling at above 135 kmh in response to adverse weather.

Online Editors