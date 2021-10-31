New appeal for mystery man whose body was found on Sligo beach in 2009

Part of the renewed search on Rosses Point beach in Co Sligo

CCTV pictures taken from Sligo bus station and Sligo City Hotel of 'Peter Bergmann.'

Gardaí have issued a new appeal to help identify a man whose body was found on a beach in Co Sligo in 2009.

On the June 16, 2009, the body of a man was found on a beach at Rosses Point. His body was taken to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem was carried out the following day, and foul play was ruled out.

Gardaí established the deceased man had recently arrived in Sligo and had checked himself into a hotel under a false name – ‘Peter Bergman’ on June 12.

He was sighted and captured on CCTV in and around the Sligo area for a number of days before he was found deceased at Rosses Point.

Despite exhaustive enquires the body of the man known as ‘Peter Bergman’ has never been identified.

Items found on the rocks near where he was discovered included: black leather Finn Comfort shoes, size 44, manufactured in 2002 in Germany; dark socks; a black leather C&A jacket; navy C&A chino trousers; a black sleeveless Tommy Hilfiger jumper; a black leather belt, called Key West USA, made in Italy.

The deceased is buried in an unmarked grave in Sligo Cemetery, and he has never been identified.

Investigating Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in bringing this case to a conclusion.

Details of this case will feature on Ireland’s Unidentified Bodies on Virgin Media One tonight at 10pm.

CCTV showed the walking around Sligo town in the days before he was found and Gardaí believe he was systematically disposing of his personal belongings.

The programme will include interviews from Gardaí, witnesses and forensic scientists who were involved in the lengthy investigation.

Despite clear visuals that show the man’s face and final movements, 12 years on, he remains unidentified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station 071-9157000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.