New advisory panel to provide independent expertise for the Global Ireland Media Challenge Fund 

An expert advisory panel has been established to provide independent expertise for the new Global Ireland Media Challenge Fund.

The fund aims to widen understanding of global issues, provide better public information about major geo-political events and the changing nature of Ireland’s role in the world.

The goal of the fund is to give the public a better understanding of international issues, and Ireland’s foreign policy, by generating increased media engagement and ensuing debate, including the context in which Ireland’s foreign policy is developed and pursued.

The new expert advisory panel consists of six high profile members, and has been put in place to support achieving the objectives of the fund, and ensure good governance through informed decision making on all applications.

The panel includes: Conor Brady who was editor of The Irish Times between 1986 and 2002; Kinzen CEO Mark Little; Madeline Boughton, Assistant Professor of Communications at DCU; Nóirín Hegarty, former Vice President of Digital Content at Lonely Planet; John Walshe: former education editor of Irish Independent, and Fionnuala Sweeney: multi-media editor at the Atlantic Institute.

The panel members have met and given consideration to the applications which have been received so far, and applications to the fund remain open through the year.

An evaluation and management panel of senior Department of Foreign Affairs officials will complete the final evaluation of all applications and, in the interests of transparency and accountability, the decisions on awards from the fund will be published.

The Department of Foreign Affairs announced in December that it was establishing the Global Ireland Media Challenge Fund. It said that the fund would enhance the principle of “open Government” by providing better public information on activities relating to the values underpinning Ireland’s Security Council campaign – Empathy, Partnership and Independence and will include the Global Ireland programme.

The fund – €900,000 per annum, will operate for a pilot period of two years, with an annual review.

The department said that complete editorial independence is one of the core principles of the fund.