New ‘90 minute’ fare which will allow Dublin passengers transfer between bus, Luas and DART comes into operation

A new ‘90 minute’ fare which will allow passengers transfer between Dublin public transport services within that time period comes into effect today.

The fare is being introduced across Transport for Ireland (TFI) services in the Dublin area today.

The revamping of the fare system by the National Transport Authority (NTA) will allow passengers free transfer between Dublin Bus, Luas and most DART, commuter rail and Go-Ahead Ireland services in Dublin within 90 minutes of initial touch on.

A simplified fares structure is one of the key components of the BusConnects programme, the NTA said today.

The TFI 90 Minute fare is €2.30 for adults and students when using their TFI Leap Card during a promotional period to remain in place until the end of March 2022.

A new flat child Leap fare is 80 cent, allowing children to travel anywhere on Dublin city bus, Luas and commuter rail and Dart services within the Short Hop Zone, with a free transfer to any mode within 90 minutes of initial touch on.

This is a 20pc discount for children using the bus out of school hours, with bigger decreases on other services, the NTA said.

The introduction of TFI 90 will make interchange between the Bus, Dart and Luas seamless, the body said.

The new short adult leap fare of €1.60 for single trips up to 3km, will enable 40pc more passengers to travel slightly further in the new structure.

Any journeys beyond this distance or involving transfers between services that take place within 90 minutes of the start, will be charged at the TFI 90 Minute fare.

NTA Chief Executive Officer Anne Graham said: “Today is a significant day as it marks the implementation of another key component of BusConnects programme in Dublin. The introduction of the new structure will incentivise a return to public transport across the TFI network.

“It provides an opportunity to create simplicity and consistency across the network regardless of the route or mode taken. It also means a significant saving for people who need to transfer between services.”

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said: “It is essential that we provide the incentives that make public transport a viable and attractive choice for employees, students, shoppers and visitors. The introduction of the TFI 90 Minute fare is central to achieving this objective and encouraging more people to get back on-board.



