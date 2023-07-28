New €3m Dublin bar opens with double toilet cubicles

The new bar in Swords features a unique toilet experience.

More than €3m has been spent on the K Sixty Seven bar

The K Sixty Seven features its very own double toilet cubicles

They say friends share everything – and now a Dublin pub is putting that theory to the test with new double toilets in their cubicles.

The newly-opened K Sixty Seven Bar and Grill in Swords, Co Dublin believes pub-goers will embrace, what they describe, as a “unique toilet experience.”

The new venue, developed by the McDermott Group, includes its very own double toilet cubicles.

The pub was previously known as The Harp Swords and is part of The Carnegie Hotel on North Street in the town.

The name is taken from the Eircode of the Swords area. The pub was recently nominated for the Bar of the Year Awards and describes itself as “where exquisite decor meets unforgettable experience”.

On their social media account, the K Sixty Seven Bar and Grill say they are one of the best venues for watching sport.

"With five bars in one the Harp Bar is one of North Dublin’s biggest bars and with our excellent staff and extensive bar menu there is no better place to meet up with friends and colleagues.

"We are the number one venue to watch sports with multiple large screens found throughout the bar and every weekend we have a range of different live music acts held over the course of the year.”