New €20k bursary scheme announced for female artists

The Government has announced a new bursary scheme which will award up to €20,000 to female artists.

The 'Markievicz bursaries', named to honour Countess Constance de Markievicz, provides support for female artists from all backgrounds and genres.

The bursary was announced today to make the 100th anniversary since legislation was passed that allowed women to stand in general elections.

The scheme asks female artists to produce new work that reflects on the role of women in the period covered by the centenary.

Awards under the scheme will be made each year to up to five artists or writers (either individual artists working alone or in collaboration with others) to a maximum value of €20,000 per individual or group.

Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht will partner with the Arts Council on the governance arrangements and the administration of the scheme, which will open for submissions from mid-January to mid-February, with bursaries to be awarded in May 2019.

The scheme will be open via a public call to female artists working in all arts genres supported by the Arts Council.

One of the bursaries each year will be assigned to an artist working in the Gaeltacht and through the medium of the Irish language.

Applications from individuals or groups within culturally diverse communities and from people with disabilities will also be encouraged under the scheme.

