1. Return of The Boss

Professor Philip Nolan was pacing around the Royal Hospital in Kilmainham with his phone clamped to his ear. It was the first weekend of October 2020, and the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) was scrambling with texts and calls flying in all directions. After three months away, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan was back in the frame. It was clear that a swift change in direction was coming.

Spending the weekend in Schull in West Cork, Dr Colm Henry — the HSE’s chief clinical officer — turned to his wife and said they should head out to a restaurant for dinner. Why? “Well, we won’t be out again for a while.”

Holohan, deferentially known as ‘The Boss’ by many of his senior colleagues in Nphet, including deputy CMO Ronan Glynn, was concerned about the virus’s re-emergence. Privately, he felt the focus had become too centred on three counties — Kildare, Laois and Offaly — and not the country as a whole. It’s understood Holohan texted Glynn (during his absence) offering counsel. “Stick to your principles, stand up to the political pressure, make the calls. Don’t be afraid.”

Holohan was scheduled to return to his desk at the Department of Health on Monday, October 5, but things were moving quickly. Far more quickly than anyone might have imagined.

On Thursday, October 1, Glynn led a Nphet meeting that came to a consensus: Ireland did not need to move up to Level 3 restrictions. We would stay at Level 2. Further action couldn’t be ruled out in the future, with the acting CMO raising strong concerns about the growth in clusters and outbreaks.

On the same day as Glynn’s Nphet meeting, news of Holohan’s impending return broke. The weekend that followed would rock the relationships between the CMO, the Minister for Health, the government and the HSE to their core.

Holohan arrived at the Department of Health ahead of schedule on the Friday, meeting with Glynn to review the data. By then, the cases from Thursday and Friday were available. “This just isn’t good enough,” he said as they scrolled through the data.

“Certainly, Ronan knew and was deeply concerned about the direction things were going,” says Philip Nolan, chair of Nphet’s epidemiological modelling advisory group. “We had been engaging with government to say they needed to take radical action pretty quickly.”

Most members of the group knew that Holohan would immediately push for increased restrictions, but there were “significant differences of opinion” about the message and how to deliver it to government.

As one senior Nphet person involved in the ring-arounds put it: “The strong advice we were trying to get to Tony was to slow down and not make any hasty decisions. ‘You’re going too fast, too hard and you just need to take a breath. You’re doing the right thing but you’re going about it the wrong way.”’

Over the course of Saturday, Holohan decided that there would need to be an emergency meeting of Nphet on Sunday. There were gulps of trepidation at the prospect. In political circles, the rumblings around Holohan’s return were met with a sense of panic.

“Tony arrived back like a storm,” says Green Party leader Eamon Ryan. Jokingly, TDs texted each other: “He’s coming back to lock us down.” Little did they know.

The question of how to keep the government in the loop was key. Some advised Holohan to skip past the Health Minister and ring the alarm directly with Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Holohan, however, was adamant that he would stick to the chain of command. “That’s the f**king Minister’s job.”

What was the feeling among some of those who told him to bypass Stephen Donnelly and go straight to the Taoiseach? “Never send a boy on a man’s errand.”

For Nolan, “that was one point of the pandemic where communications between government and Nphet completely broke down.”

Holohan texted the Minister for Health, saying he was concerned about where things were headed. Donnelly at this point, according to sources close to the Minister, thought holding the Sunday Nphet meeting was prudent.

He didn’t, however, inquire as to what the outcome of that meeting might mean by way of a lockdown recommendation. This, for many Nphet participants, remains hard to understand. “Where the Jaysus was the Minister?” asks one Nphet member. The Taoiseach was all but in the dark, having only just received a text from his minister that afternoon.

Micheál Martin, out on an hour’s walk around the marina in Cork city, called Donnelly. “He [Donnelly] was getting the sense that it could go to Level 4 or Level 5,” the Taoiseach said.

“Jesus,” Martin sighed into the phone.

Sunday came. Donnelly checked in with Holohan, “just to see what was going on”. Nphet members believe that, during the conversation between Donnelly and Holohan, Donnelly himself asked to sit in on the Nphet meeting.

As his predecessor, Simon Harris, had found out, there was no way Holohan would allow the meeting to go ahead with the minister in it. “Nothing personal,” he was assured. At this moment, Holohan told Donnelly it was likely that further restrictions would be recommended off the back of the meeting — putting the prospect of a Level 4 or 5 recommendation firmly on the table.

The meeting began. It was tense. In West Cork, Henry struggled to connect to the video meeting from a car park and was flitting in and out of signal. Henry was one Nphet member known to harbour reservations about the speed at which the CMO was moving, without prior engagement or groundwork with the government.

Did he express that concern at the time? “I couldn’t actually because I had big connection difficulties on that particular meeting. Ultimately, at the end of it, there is a strong public health entity in Nphet that is very powerful. That’s their business and they persuaded the rest of us that it was the right thing to do.”

There was a bit of ‘to and fro’, but everyone noted their concern at rising incidence among older age groups, hospital admissions and a frightening rise in clusters in nursing homes. “It wasn’t a hard sell,” says one leading member of Nphet “It wasn’t a sense of Tony going round the place beating people up with a f**king baseball bat.”

In the end, the decision of the meeting was Level 5 restrictions, a return to a full national lockdown, for a period of four weeks. There were suspicions in political circles about the running of Nphet meetings. Word leaked out to political operatives about the ‘autocratic’ nature of the chief medical officer’s tenure. There was certainly a difference between how Holohan ran Nphet meetings and how Glynn did.

“Tony does it more bluntly and more directly,” says Nolan. “I think people would think that Ronan is inclusive and takes everybody’s views on board, and Tony might have formed a view on the way in. Actually, it’s just that they’re absorbing the information in different ways.”

What was fast becoming a challenging situation was about to be made all the worse. The Nphet recommendation was leaked. It filled the nation with a Sunday night dread like never before. Traders worried that they wouldn’t be able to open up shop in the morning, families worried that schools would be shut.

“We hit the roof at the Nphet recommendation,” says one senior minister, who was part of the Cabinet sub-committee who would meet to discuss it. “It came out of absolutely nowhere. We really felt strongly that Nphet had landed the government in having to make an incredibly hard set of decisions that we just weren’t set up to do.”

2. Immediate pushback

To the ministers, this was a “bounce”. The government’s senior civil servants and ministers suspected the leak was a ploy by Holohan and Nphet to force the government into immediate action. Sitting at home in his apartment in Castleknock, Leo Varadkar, the Fine Gael leader, was fielding calls and texts from his party’s ministers. “We were astounded,” he says.

Eamon Ryan was getting the sense of immediate pushback from the machine of government. “There was a sensitivity in the political system because we were responding to media rather than a report and analysis.” As the party leaders discussed how to handle the recommendation, Ryan felt a sense of betrayal seething among his colleagues. “We’re being bounced into stuff here using the media,” he said. “I think that coloured everything as well as the speed of locking everything down.”

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, usually one of the most even-tempered in Cabinet, was livid. With furious politicians left scrambling, fielding angry texts and calls from constituents late on Sunday evening, TDs and party members raced online to point the finger at the doctors, whom they suspected of becoming more and more political, or “drunk on power”, as one junior minister described it. “Cabinet was being usurped,” said another Fianna Fáil minister.

The CMO, deputy CMO and members of Nphet deny leaking. “It was a total stitch-up,” says one key player. “It was about trying to turn the discussion from being one about ‘do we need to do this stuff?’ into one about ‘look at these f**kers there. They’ve ideas above their station. They’re out there leaking; they’re playing political game’.”

Nphet, whatever about the protests from Holohan and Glynn, does leak. Its discussions have found their way into the national press and news bulletins. It’s clear that both men are stung by how it’s come about.

Glynn admits: “Clearly, we’ve had leaks from Nphet and that’s public record. I don’t know who it is or why they’re doing it but I think they’ve done a significant disservice to the public health response.”

Holohan took the same view, noting, like Glynn, that the leaks started last summer while he was on leave. “Five or six times,” he says, he’s had to remind everyone logging on to a Nphet discussion about the importance of following procedure. According to people attending those meetings, Holohan and Glynn have effectively gone around the table making it crystal clear that leaks are damaging and undermine everyone at the table and everyone who participates in the process. And yet the practice has continued.

Varadkar has been tagged as being a leaker. In the weeks to come, the hashtag #LeoTheLeak would become a regular trending topic over his disclosure of a confidential GP contract to a friend.

Varadkar appears to be one of few in government who will even entertain the possibility that the leak could have come from the government side. “I, to this day, do not know how it appeared on the news. The general view is that it may have leaked from Nphet and Nphet does leak. Other people say it leaked from government and government does leak. I don’t know where it came from but the vast majority of ministers certainly heard it on the news. I knew it was coming at that point. We were astounded.”

The letter setting out Nphet’s recommendations hit the media about 20 minutes after it was sent. One strong defence from the Nphet side is that only two members of the team had access to the letter and they were Holohan and Glynn themselves, neither noted leakers. Social media revved up with shock at the prospect of a return to weeks of lockdown.

On Monday, it was time for the meeting itself. Nphet on Merrion Street arrived in a trio — Holohan, Glynn and Nolan — with the projections to justify their stance. As the meeting began, the Nphet members could sense this was not going to be an easy ride. Nphet’s concerns were addressed, while the HSE’s CEO Paul Reid explained what was happening in hospitals. The Nphet contingent was dismayed when Reid gave his presentation. “We’re coping” was his message. This gave reassurance to the government that they didn’t need to be swept along by Holohan’s warnings.

To members of Nphet, both within and outside the room, the fact that Reid had, as they saw it, gone to bat for the government was a body blow and deepened a feeling that he wasn’t an ally in the public health arena. To them, the HSE’s CEO was focusing on the present, not on a dangerous future that could threaten those same hospitals.

Reid himself says he was “shocked and surprised” by the recommendation put forward by Nphet.

Senior management figures in the HSE admit there was a strong resistance to Nphet at the time, shaped by the sense that Holohan was wielding too much power and looked upon the HSE as subordinates under his control.

The Nphet members had a sense that the sub-committee was “going to make a bad decision here”. The bad feeling in government circles even went so far as to take issue with the formatting of the Holohan letter. The emphatic underlining of turns of phrase like ‘now’ and the ruling out of a graduated response felt, to some in the coalition parties, like a broader part of ‘the bounce’.

The sting was most acutely felt in the Taoiseach’s chair. Martin was blindsided by the move. So too was Martin Fraser, secretary general at the Department of the Taoiseach.

As the meeting rolled on, the Taoiseach cut a dejected figure. Senior officials and members of the government present strongly sensed that he was personally wounded by the recommendation coming out of the blue. He angrily shook his head at questions and answers. He found it jarring that this recommendation, life-changing as it was for thousands of households across the country, had been allowed to go so far without any direct contact being made with him.

The Nphet delegation knew the argument was already lost. A furious Paschal Donohoe let them have it. “We can’t go on like this,” he said, looking down the table at the trio. “We cannot go on like this.” The Finance Minister told the meeting that Holohan and his crew had completely lost sight of what the government was asking the public to do.

Donohoe, while appreciative of the human cost of Covid, was also concerned about the bottom line. Members of both Varadkar’s and Martin’s governments said you could always sense the weight of balancing the books on Donohoe.

The meeting rolled on and on with participants squinting at slides, and folding arms in crumpled shirts. Holohan was told, in a revealing aside, that the government would be unfairly blamed for any rise in new deaths if it decided against going to full Level 5 and that Nphet had dumped the coalition in this ‘unviable’ position. Nolan’s modelling of what could lie around the corner was openly disparaged.

At one point, Fraser gave Nolan an unabashed ‘bollocking’ in front of the meeting, later apologising to him over the phone. Ministers, both in the room and outside it, contemplated whether or not Nphet should have been wound up in the summer. Some were more frustrated with the growing perception of ‘politicians versus doctors’ and how the showdown would look to a worried public.

The Nphet members were dismissed. The Cabinet sub-committee breathed a sigh of relief and put their heads together, wondering what to do next.

Many in the political sphere had an underlying resentment towards Holohan. It was growing. Some admit there was an element of jealousy about the CMO’s national icon status the previous spring. He had become a fixture in households, a paternalistic figure offering reassurance when the virus was frightening and new. His approval numbers far outstripped any politician’s. This, to borrow a phrase from politics across the water, was a move to ‘Take Back Control’.

Senior ministers present had a good read of the room. One new minister said that Fraser and Robert Watt (secretary general of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform) in particular weren’t for budging. “They weren’t shy about shutting things down, I think, but I think they felt they were being bumped into it, bounced into it and they were sensitive to the economic interests. Robert Watt was raging — ‘What are you doing?”’

3. A Rubicon crossed

As the Taoiseach of a government that had already seen its share of controversies and calamities, Martin had hit a new level of frustration. Sitting in his office in Government Buildings, he clasps his hands together, thinking deeply about the impact that tempestuous weekend had. “Nphet already seemed to have made up its mind without any preparatory work. You have to prepare the ground in all things.”

Martin personally spoke to Holohan, with disappointment written across his face: “I would have appreciated a call.” Holohan, it’s understood, felt bad about offending the Taoiseach but in subsequent conversations with Nphet colleagues has told them it would have led to more trouble at the time. “If Martin Fraser found out I was ringing the Taoiseach just off my own bat… they already think we have ideas above our station,” is how Holohan expressed his view to his inner circle. It was a tactical misstep by the veteran public health doctor, a mistake that blemished his standing in the corridors of power.

“I have to honestly say I think October was one of those where Tony’s strong style got the better of him,” admits Philip Nolan. “It was right. Urgent action was necessary but I do think the whole process of how advice was delivered to government could have been better handled.”

Nolan, one of Holohan’s closest colleagues on the Nphet team, is frank about the disaster that weekend turned out to be. “Rather than meet and deliver advice to government, which would surprise them, the correct step was to engage with government, express the concern that the situation is deteriorating very rapidly and they might need to prepare themselves for additional measures. It just played into the hands of people who didn’t want to hear the bad news.”

The Taoiseach made a short statement to the media after the full Cabinet came together to reject the recommendation. Level 3 was as far as the government was prepared to go. Ministers at the meeting bristled about the situation. Again, a number of ministers across the parties say that Martin and Fraser were the most visibly put out.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney says: “Nphet don’t actually have to, but we have to factor in, you know, the increase in PUP payments, supports for businesses if we’re about to shut them down. You know, there’s a whole load of knock-on consequences in terms of cost and planning and reassurance and support that the government has to plan for.”

Rather than calming the situation and moving on collectively, the Tánaiste was about to drive the newfound mistrust to a new depth. That Monday night, Varadkar arrived in RTÉ for an appearance on Claire Byrne Live. He was frustrated, tired and ready to let his feelings be known. What followed was one of the Irish pandemic’s great turning points. Varadkar told the nation that the Nphet recommendation “came out of the blue”. It “hadn’t been thought through and there hadn’t been prior consultation”.

Across the country, Twitter timelines lit up at what was unfolding. The Tánaiste outlined all the failings as he perceived them and then he went somewhere else entirely. Varadkar, his anger barely concealed, said that no member of Nphet would ever face “being on the pandemic unemployment payment” and “none of them would have to tell somebody that they were losing their job”.

At their homes, Nphet members were watching. Government members were whooping and hollering in raucous delight at the takedown, their WhatsApp groups flooded. One minister admitted he balled his fist watching it: “Fair play, Leo. Go on, give it socks!”

A Rubicon had been crossed. Never before, in the pandemic or otherwise, had a high-ranking member of the government launched such an aggressive broadside on civil servants. Cillian De Gascun says it “stung”, making him question “why would you bother doing this? Why would people put themselves forward to do this work and to go out and defend policy and to inform people if you’re not getting support from the government?”

He, like others, including people in Nphet and in government, felt it went beyond what was acceptable and led to a spate of personal attacks on the medics from the public. “It made things very unpleasant then because all of a sudden, everybody was second guessing everything. It was tough to take,” he says.

One senior Nphet member turned to their partner and said: “That man knows nothing about me, about my family or my extended family or my friends.”

Dr Mary Favier, who was added to Nphet in late March 2020, believes the interview outburst “fuelled a disgruntlement with restrictions and a sense that Nphet was overreacting and we were all just anxious sort of hissy-fit people”.

Nphet was cautious, she believes, “but look where the lack of caution got us a few weeks later.” Favier has strong views on the row and the uneasy balance of power between government and Nphet that became so exposed. “There was an element that was true: this accusation that Nphet was running the country. I think that was by default because of a power vacuum. In the beginning when they were an interim government it suited them to hide behind Nphet. But once they were in government in June, they allowed Nphet to basically be the only messaging.

“If they had any sense, they should have absolutely controlled the messaging. They should not have allowed Tony Holohan and others, including myself, have at one stage a daily briefing as if they were the prime minister. They should never have allowed briefings that were at prime time for news and repeated.”

It’s understood Tony Holohan watched the programme at home with his family. Confidantes say he personally was well able for the attack, shrugging it off and comparing it to colleagues as a “clip of a hurl in the middle of a match”, but his family, his wife in particular, was upset.

Martin was still in Government Buildings when the interview was broadcast. He stayed late at work throughout the pandemic, often finishing up after 11pm, fully consumed by all aspects of Covid and diligently turning through paper after paper on a to-do pile that never seemed to shrink. The telly was on, according to aides, and he was pacing through the place on the way to the kitchen to make a cup of tea to sustain him. He overheard his Tánaiste’s voice. According to people close to Martin, he was very taken aback by what he heard: “Jesus.”

I ask Martin about this. He says he was “surprised” by the outburst but that it expressed a frustration that had been brewing in government circles and among parts of the public for quite some time. “Ultimately, I think too much tension between Nphet and the government isn’t a good thing in the middle of a pandemic.”

Most ministers celebrated a win over the medics. But not everyone was happy. Some ministers, including Coveney and Harris, who was still pining over his old Department, privately recoiled at the airing of grievances and the dismissal of a public servant. More than one minister has said they were “disgusted” with the outburst.

It was clear that the situation needed to be brought down to a simmer. Varadkar called Holohan. Back in the first wave, they talked on the phone regularly. They had worked closely together too at the Department of Health when Varadkar held the office of Minister. They had a long relationship and it had been reduced to a public spat in the middle of a national emergency. “It was a good conversation,” says Varadkar, who, as he told the press the next day, hadn’t apologised.

4. Fingers of blame

Months later, the Tánaiste is annoyed by how the episode played out publicly. He immediately aims blame at Sinn Féin and the non-government benches. “The opposition didn’t know whether to agree with us or whether to agree with Nphet. What they did,” he says, “is quite clever and it’s what oppositions often do. They twist it into my personal attack on ‘Saint Tony’. That actually never happened. I was critical of the decision. I was critical of the advice, how it came about. I didn’t make any personal remark about anyone or I didn’t mean to.”

With Ireland moving up just one notch to Level 3, Holohan’s push had failed. Phone calls made to him were blunt. Multiple Nphet members who supported the move to Level 5 felt the handling of the weekend’s events were the wrong way to do vital business in the interest of saving lives. The image of Holohan, depicted by one mural in Dublin city centre as Superman, was dented, his invincibility wavering.

One phone call in particular was incendiary. HSE Chief Clinical Officer (CCO) Colm Henry phoned Holohan, a man he has known for over 30 years. The respect between the two is steadfast. It’s understood that Henry told the CMO he’d blown it. He told the Nphet chair he’d always have his back and that he’d stood alongside him on many dark days, but there was no escaping the fact he’d made a dog’s dinner of the recommendation and how he landed it on government. Tempers flared.

Holohan was furious, telling Henry he didn’t recall hearing any suggestions to do otherwise in the Nphet meeting or at any other point. Holohan is not one for hindsight criticism or action replays and he is known to have been insulted by the call. Relations between Holohan and Henry were grazed and didn’t fully recover in the months to follow.

None of this was good news. What happened in October exposed fully the depth of the rift between the government and Nphet and between Nphet and the HSE. The events of that weekend, according to multiple high-level sources, would have a major impact on the build-up to Christmas and its fallout.

Glynn says he understands the perception of Holohan’s big return but he believes that even if he had stayed on leave an extra week or two, Nphet would not have got much further through the week without making very significant recommendations. Asked whether it was handled the right way, his answer is curt: “I believe the advice was the correct advice.”

Within two weeks of the rejection of the Level 5 advice and with the second wave unmistakably driving high volumes of infection, Nphet returned, proposing a full lockdown yet again. This time, they had supportive ears from the man who had pilloried them just days before. As one Cabinet sub-committee member put it: “Leo is interesting. He’s very compelling, very capable, highly intelligent… it can change two weeks later in terms of — he’s full tilt one way and then full tilt the other way.”

His broadside against Nphet “didn’t look very smart now,” the minister says, “because the numbers went the other way and we had to do it.”

Despite the government eventually following the Nphet advice on Level 5 two weeks after the initial recommendation, it’s clear the two parties still do not see eye to eye on the bruising weekend. Varadkar believes going into lockdown later than Ireland did on October 18 might have prevented what was to follow over Christmas. Holohan is known to believe that going earlier would have driven cases down to a safer level in early December. Martin thinks we ended up opening up too soon in December. They can’t all be right.

This was a weekend where everything changed between Nphet and government. The united front and shared platform of common purpose was splintered. The frontlines of both groups turned on each other, rather than on the virus. The finger-pointing of blame for leaking and bouncing continues and has flared up since, but never quite so starkly.

“I want to be absolutely clear,” says Nolan, “I don’t want to blame anybody for the events of October. They was a collision between a huge sense of urgency on the CMO’s part and a kind of sense of not really wanting to hear the bad news, I think, on behalf of the political system. It’s true to say that we, Nphet, as a team try to at least learn from any mistakes we may have made.”

It took time for the officials and ministers to rebuild even small elements of the relationship. It wasn’t back to normal at all in 2020, even as the government came to its most crucial decision of the pandemic to date: Christmas.

It would go on to have severe repercussions for the weeks ahead. Holohan is of the firm belief that not taking action in October had a major impact on January. “We had an opportunity to intervene with the full set of Level 5 restrictions which we believe, like, should be tried for a four-week period of time,” he says. “Two weeks later we were back to the same decision point. Things got worse. We needed it then for six weeks instead of four. We needed two more weeks for it, and we started two weeks later so that’s a whole four weeks later than we would have been.”

Holohan’s argument is that Ireland could have regained control over transmission. “We never really got back to a point of sufficient control.”

When the question was put to the Taoiseach about whether the blazing row had an effect on how his government viewed Nphet’s Christmas recommendations later, he accepts it. “It may have had. It may have had,” he nods.

Nolan perhaps sums it up most clearly. “Those tensions, the anger and the suspicion were all still hanging in the air” by the Christmas decision. “If we hadn’t had this row in October, perhaps we might have been listened to.”

This is an edited extract from ‘A State of Emergency – The Story of Ireland’s Covid Crisis’ by Richard Chambers, released by HarperCollins Ireland on Thursday.