exclusive ‘Never send a boy on a man’s errand’ – inside the clashes between the Government and Nphet at the pandemic’s peak

In this extract from his new book, Richard Chambers explores the personal anguish and public tension that developed when Government and Nphet  clashed at the pandemic’s peak

1. Return of The Boss

Professor Philip Nolan was pacing around the Royal Hospital in Kilmainham with his phone clamped to his ear. It was the first weekend of October 2020, and the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) was scrambling with texts and calls flying in all directions. After three months away, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan was back in the frame. It was clear that a swift change in direction was coming.

Spending the weekend in Schull in West Cork, Dr Colm Henry — the HSE’s chief clinical officer — turned to his wife and said they should head out to a restaurant for dinner. Why? “Well, we won’t be out again for a while.”

