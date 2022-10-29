‘Never in a million years did we think she would die,’ says friend of Savita Halappanavar on 10th anniversary

How Savita Halappanavar died is not what Mrudula Vasepalli wishes to dwell on. She wants to talk about how her best friend lived: joyfully, making the most of every moment, dreaming up plans and following them through.

The 10 years since Savita’s death have passed by in the blink of an eye. Even now, Mrudula sometimes uses the present tense when she speaks of her.

Today, as Galway’s Indian community comes together to celebrate their biggest festival, Diwali, with song and dance, a minute’s silence will be observed in Savita’s memory, one day after her 10th anniversary.

Diwali symbolises the spiritual “victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance”, so it is significant that this is the time of the year when we remember the young woman whose death proved a watershed moment for our society.

For Mrudula, Diwali is a time full of memories. It leads her to reflect on Savita’s life and on their friendship.

It was at the Galway Diwali celebrations in 2009 that she first met the smiling young woman. Both had a background in dentistry, and when they met again at another event above Joyce’s shop in Knocknacarra on the outskirts of the city, they clicked.

She taught herself vibrant and complicated Bollywood dances from her favourite films

In 2011, it was again at Diwali when Savita, in traditional Indian dress, vibrant and full of life, posed for the photo that went around the world.

That picture captured Savita exactly, Mrudula said. “She was beautiful, energetic, dancing all night.”

Heads would always turn because she was so attractive and stylish, she added.

“Everyone would look at her twice,” Mrudula said of her friend, who was often described as “the girl with the diamond smile” because of the tiny sparkling stone set into one of her teeth.

“Everything she used to do, she would enjoy to the fullest. It’s a good way to be.”

Savita Halappanavar was just 31 when she died from sepsis after her request for an abortion was denied

Mrudula is sad she has no photos of them together. Savita had always been the photographer at group occasions and celebrations. When she died, the memory cards from her camera were lost.

The friends spoke every day on the phone about “everything and anything”.

Savita’s enthusiasm covered everything from travel to food and fashion and her love of cricket verged on the “religious”.

Mrudula said she struggled to keep up with her many interests.

Savita loved Galway, enjoyed its festivals and its music and used to walk the prom in Salthill regularly in all sorts of weather, never being put off by the wind and rain.

She taught herself vibrant and complicated Bollywood dances from her favourite films. She performed them exquisitely and passed them on to children within the community.

Savita was an excellent cook, and her signature dish of shrikhand was one her mother taught her

Those children, who are now young adults, still speak about “Savita-aunty” with fondness. They remember her great patience and generosity and how she adapted her teaching to the temperament of each child.

Her legacy lives on in those dances, full of life and fun. Her pupils, in turn, continue to pass them on to younger children today.

“Her skills did not go with her [when she died], absolutely not,” Mrudula said.

Savita was fun-loving, but she had a serious side. She was a dedicated student and could hide away for weeks as she studied for her dental exams while also working as a dental assistant.

She looked forward to having her own patients. Having flown through her finals, she had a job lined up as an associate at a dental practice in Mayo and planned to commute from her home in Galway.

She and her husband, Praveen, were inseparable. He would drive her wherever she wanted to go and they did everything together.

“It was hard to think about them as single entities – they were Savita and Praveen,” Mrudula said.

Savita with her parents at home in India after graduating to become a dentist

In the aftermath of his wife’s death, engineer Praveen moved to the United States and no longer maintains links with the Galway community with which he and Savita had forged strong bonds.

Mrudula said: “They would meet up as a group at the weekends, chatting, enjoying food and dancing into the night. It was a good time then – it was nice.”

Savita was an excellent cook, and her signature dish of shrikhand was one her mother taught her.

Shrikhand is a traditional Indian yoghurt dessert spiced with cardamom. It requires great patience to make as the yoghurt must be hung in a muslin bag for 10 hours to drain the curds and whey.

Despite being so time-consuming, she often made it for friends.

Savita was very thoughtful, Mrudula said, and recalled how her friend had stayed with her all day in hospital after she had given birth to her son, Prathik, and was unwell.

In hospital, while grieving the loss of her longed-for baby – a daughter – she sent a text to Mrudula, thanking her for being such a good friend

Savita sat there, a calming influence, keeping Mrudula company and watching over her.

A great planner and organiser, even when it came to the birthdays of Mrudula’s children, Savita was the one who would happily arrange everything for parties.

She offered suggestions on where parties would be held and gave advice on choosing cakes.

“Praveen would tease her, saying, ‘I think they are the parents and they will decide’,” Mrudula said. “But Savita always liked to help.”

Savita’s own pregnancy, in 2012, was a source of enormous joy and excitement. She chose the name Prasa for the boy or girl she was expecting.

It was a name she had come up with herself. In Kannada, the language of Savita’s native region in southwest India, Prasa did not translate to anything. However, she was very happy when Mrudula told her that in her own language, Telugu – often dubbed “the sweetest language in India” – the name translates as “poetic rhythm”.

But Savita suffered a miscarriage.

In hospital, while grieving the loss of her longed-for baby – a daughter – she sent a text to Mrudula, thanking her for being such a good friend by coming to see her.

Mrudula replied, saying: “Don’t be sending texts. Just come back home. We will have fun.”

That text was only meant to “divert her mind from the sadness”, Mrudula said.

However, Savita’s condition deteriorated catastrophically.

Mrudula never imagined for a moment that her beloved friend, who was only 31, would die.

“Never in our lives did we think it. It did not come into our heads. Never in a million years,” she said. “Even standing next to the ventilator in the hospital, we never thought she would be gone.

“It was a dark time. We were so ignorant. Our brains could not believe it was true.”

Mrudula prefers to speak of the precious memories Savita left behind, and her legacy.

The passing of the referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution was “a great relief”, because it meant “something positive came out of her death”.

Mrudula’s daughter, Chetana, was seven when Savita taught her to dance Bollywood-style. She is now 20 and lives in Bulgaria, where she has followed in the footsteps of her mother and Savita by training as a dentist.

She uses Savita’s old dentistry textbooks, with her name on the cover. Some passages are studiously underlined.

Sometimes, she asks her mother: “What would Savita-aunty think of me being a dentist like her – would she be proud of me?”