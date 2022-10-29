| 13.1°C Dublin

‘Never in a million years did we think she would die,’ says friend of Savita Halappanavar on 10th anniversary

Fellow dentist Mrudula Vasepalli recalls a ‘special person who spread much love through compassion, dance and her warm smile’

Mrudula Vasepalli has described Savita Halappanavar as a kind and talented person who was beautiful inside and out. Photo: Ray Ryan Expand
Savita with her parents at home in India after graduating to become a dentist Expand
Savita Halappanavar was just 31 when she died from sepsis after her request for an abortion was denied Expand

How Savita Halappanavar died is not what Mrudula Vasepalli wishes to dwell on. She wants to talk about how her best friend lived: joyfully, making the most of every moment, dreaming up plans and following them through.

The 10 years since Savita’s death have passed by in the blink of an eye. Even now, Mrudula sometimes uses the present tense when she speaks of her.

