Never-before-seen photos of the day Pele paid an ‘emotive’ visit to sick children in Temple Street Hospital

Brazil legend Pele left his mark wherever he went – and he made an indelible impression when he paid a visit to sick children at Temple Street Hospital in Dublin in 1979.

The football genius, who died on Thursday at the age of 82, visited the children’s hospital on May 21, 1979, while in Dublin for a Unicef charity match at Lansdowne Road.

Argentina were in town to play Ireland in the charity match and Pele travelled to the capital as part of a Unicef delegation. While in Ireland, Pele met the Republic of Ireland soccer team at Blackrock College and also visited the Mansion House on a busy day of meetings.

While he had hung up his boots two years earlier, in 1977, when news broke that the three-time World Cup winner was to visit Temple Street broke, there was excitement among staff and patients.

Read More

Temple Street historian and archivist Barry Kennerk said Pele arrived at the hospital at 11am and it was “like the whole of the Rio de Janeiro carnival arrived... There was absolute mayhem”.

Expand Close Pele engaging with a sick child at Temple Street on May 21, 1979. Photo: Barry Kennerk/Temple Street / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pele engaging with a sick child at Temple Street on May 21, 1979. Photo: Barry Kennerk/Temple Street

“He could barely get off the ground floor as he was signing that many autographs. It’s remembered that he signed as many as 11 autographs for one child alone.

“He was urged to go up to the wards and visit patients but he was extremely gentlemanly and said he would not leave until he had signed something for everybody. People’s lasting impression of him that day was that he was really lovely,” Mr Kennerk said.

Images of the visit captured one of the game’s most revered figures embracing sick children, and many of these photos have not seen the light of day until now.

Some of the children Pele met that day were badly injured in the Glen of Imaal tragedy a month earlier in Wicklow when an explosive device detonated, killing three and injured several others who had been on an orienteering excursion.

“One young lad had been injured in the explosion and he was due to be transferred from Temple Street but he refused to be moved until he met Pele. He did meet him and it absolutely made his day. Another lad injured in Glen of Imaal also met him,” Mr Kennerk added. “He (Pele) also stopped into the chapel on site and people were very taken with this at the time as, of course, the hospital was still in the hands of the nuns.

“The fact he went in to pay his respects there went down really well.”

Expand Close Pele in the back parlour of Temple Street with two nuns in 1979. Photo: Barry Kennerk/Temple Street / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pele in the back parlour of Temple Street with two nuns in 1979. Photo: Barry Kennerk/Temple Street

During his visit, which lasted much longer than expected, Pele was quoted as saying: “I’m very happy, I like very much what I am doing here”, while the Mother Superior, Sr Anne Eucharia, declared it as “a very big day for us here in Temple Street”.

Many years later, in 2013, Mr Kennerk wrote to Pele about his visit and said he was pleased to receive a “nice, typed reply” from the Brazil legend in which he recalled that the “visit was very emotive for me”.

Many of the images have only recently been discovered in a contact sheet in the hospital archive by Mr Kennerk and are being seen for the first time.

Pele is pictured with some of the sick children, one of which was little Pauric McGarrigle, an image that was previously published.

Pauric, who was two at the time, was admitted to Temple Street in May 1979 under a Dr O’Rian and spent roughly a week in the hospital for treatment.

During that week, however, he received a visit from one of sport’s most iconic figures.

One of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game

“When Pele went into the ward, Pauric was the only child who stood up,” Pauric’s mother Anne recalled of the visit.

The McGarrigles live in Bundoran, Co Donegal, where they are in the restaurant business, and for many years, the photograph of Pauric with Pele was proudly displayed for customers to see.

Anne said she still remembered all the hubbub around the visit and that the image of Pele handing her son a teddy bear was “crystal clear” in her mind.

Meanwhile, in his letter nine years ago to the hospital, Pele said it was “a very special day”.

Expand Close Pele with 14-month-old Patrick McGarrigle on May 21, 1979 in Temple Street Hospital. Photo: Barry Kennerk/Temple Street. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pele with 14-month-old Patrick McGarrigle on May 21, 1979 in Temple Street Hospital. Photo: Barry Kennerk/Temple Street.

“Dear Barry Kennerk, The visit to the Temple Street Hospital in 1979 was very emotive for me. Everybody knows my connection with the children all over the world. That date was a very special day and I hope the Hospital continues supporting and helping the children. My love to all the people of Dublin. Edson Arantes do Nascimento – Pelé,” the letter read.

A Unicef ambassador since 1994, Pele sought to raise the standards of living and care for children worldwide.



The head of United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, Filippo Grandi, said: “We are all with the people of Brazil…celebrating a man who made millions of kids dream across continents, and generations.”

Meanwhile, Brazil has entered three days of mourning following the death of the football great, as tributes continue to be paid from across the globe.

Funeral details have now been revealed.

A 24-hour wake will be held on Monday in the centre of the field at the stadium of Santos, Pele’s hometown

club where he started playing as a teenager.

The public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium outside Sao Paulo. Visitation will start at 10am and finish the next day at the same time.

A procession carrying his coffin will take place through the streets of Santos on Tuesday, passing the neighbourhood where his 100-year-old mother lives.

This will be followed by a private burial at the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica.

The footballer had been in hospital since late last month. Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital, where Pele was undergoing treatment, said he died at 3.27pm local time on Thursday.

Former US president Barack Obama said Pele was “one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game”, adding: “And as one of the most recognisable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him.”

Read More

​

​

​