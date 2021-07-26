Seven people have died in water-related incidents in Ireland in the last week.

Emergency services are now urging people to alert them if they see anyone in trouble in the water and not to assume someone has already called.

Yesterday a man in his 60s died after he was recovered from Tramore Beach at around 5.30pm.

The man was taken to Waterford Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A man was also yesterday taken from Hollywood Lake, near Scotstown, Co Monaghan, in a serious condition.

He was taken by Air Corps air ambulance to hospital for treatment. Gardai said there was no further information.

Seven people in total have died in water related incidents across the whole island of Ireland.

The incidents have taken place in inland waters and in the sea.

Emergency services stated people should contact 112 or 999 if anyone is in trouble on cliffs, or in the water and to not assume anyone else has called.