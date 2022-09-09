Neven Maguire’s MacNean House announces Christmas closure to allow staff additional ‘family time’

Celebrity chef Nevin Maguire has announced that his five-star restaurant and guest house will close for two weeks over Christmas.

Mr Maguire’s MacNean House & Restaurant, in Blacklion, Co Cavan, is one of the most sought-after five-star dining experiences in Ireland, with the chef stating that customers typically book between six and 12 months in advance.

Mr Maguire said it will close from December 18 as part of new measures aimed at investing in staff wellbeing.

Speaking during his regular cookery spot on Lyric FM’s Marty in the Morning, he said there have been big changes in the restaurant industry since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and MacNean House is no different.

“We made a couple of big calls… I'd love to share this with you, just from a business point of view for our staff we're going to close two weeks over Christmas and New Year.

"So, we're going to close from the 18th to the 6th of January. We’ve started just opening from a Tuesday to Saturday. So, we're closed Sunday launch and Sunday night, to give our staff a family day off,” he said.

“I mean Covid has changed everything, as we know and we’ve said that before, but we feel that we have, thank God, a very consistent business. People definitely would book, if not six months, a year ahead.”

He added: “One thing that I've noticed this year and in the last probably six months, a lot more cancellations every day and then the fill-ins. So, there's lots more last-minute bookings, if they want to come in for dinner or to stay over.

"But we made a big decision that we're not doing two sittings, we do one sitting. So, we do 62 [guests] and staff are definitely happier and they're your biggest investment, we have to think of them. You know, our customers are happy, and the feedback is terrific. So, we're delighted to be honest with you.”

Mr Maguire took over as head chef and owner of MacNean House & Restaurant in 2001.