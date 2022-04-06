Neutral EU countries can help boost peace talks between Russia and Ukraine - President Michael D Higgins

Neutral EU countries – like Ireland and Austria – can help boost faltering peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, President Michael D Higgins has said.

Speaking on the first day of a state visit to Vienna, President Higgins called for an “informed and respectful” debate on the future of Irish military neutrality which could be co-ordinated with dialogue between the four other neutral EU states.

The President’s comments followed the Oireachtas address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and Mr Higgins again roundly condemned the Russian invasion insisting there must be no impunity for potential war crimes.

President Higgins also supported the prospect of early EU membership to help support an embattled Ukraine. “I do think that there should be an accelerated application process for Ukraine,” he told Irish and Austrian reporters in Vienna.

Mr Higgins said other EU applicant nations waited too long and he urged an early speeding-up of this candidate process. “They have had to wait too long and there is a lot of uncertainty,” he added.

Asked about the prospect of any future changes to Ireland’s traditional position of military neutrality, President Higgins, agreed “an informed and respectful” national debate on the issue would be timely. He said there could also be coordination between the other EU neutral states - Austria, Finland, Sweden, and Malta - though he stressed each had taken a different route to framing this policy.

The President said neutrality had evolved over the decades and during the 1970s and 1980s the principle of “positive neutrality” – which allowed non-aligned nations to express strong views – had come to the fore. This take on neutrality did not show it as weakness but stressed the possibilities of harnessing the principle to action.

“It’s about what you can do with neutrality as an instrument of diplomacy,” the President argued. For this reason he believed neutral states could help boost peace efforts in Ukraine.

Speaking alongside Austrian President, Dr Alexander Van der Bellen, President Higgins reiterated the “shock and horror” with which most of the world’s nations viewed the Ukrainian invasion. But he also stressed the need to never give up on the prospect of diplomacy and peace talks to help end the killing.

The Austrian President also urged a new EU debate on the defence and security and said his own country needs to invest more in its own defence forces. President Van der Bellen said, like Ireland, Austrian forces were engaged in UN peace-keeping efforts.

President Higgins, accompanied by his wife Sabina, continues his Austrian visit today with a courtesy call on the headquarters of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Tomorrow he will deliver a key-note speech at Vienna University before meeting with the local Irish community.

