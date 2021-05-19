Netflix documentary series on Sophie Tuscan du Plantier murder to air next month

Streaming giant Netflix has confirmed that a three-part documentary series on the murder of Sophie Tuscan du Plantier will air next month.

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork is a documentary series examining one of Ireland’s most famous murders, that of French documentary producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier, in Schull, Cork, in 1996.

The series was filmed in west Cork, Ireland and in France with contributors including Sophie’s family, including her son Pierre-Louis Baudey, alongside residents from Schull and the local press.

With access both to the victim's family and those involved in the story, the series unravels this “extraordinary story” from its beginnings, and offers a unique window into the ongoing battle to find justice for Sophie, the creators said.

“Sophie was much more than a victim of a murder. She was a mother, a daughter, a sister, a filmmaker and a writer. Whatever actually happened on that cold December night in 1996, the story is one of a collision of worlds, cultures and characters and it was that which drew us to it,” said Suzanne Lavery and Simon Chinn, executive producers of the series.

“But it was meeting and gaining the trust of Sophie’s family which really gave us our purpose. Justice has eluded them for a quarter of a century since Sophie’s death and their main aim in cooperating with us to make this series is to do justice to her memory.

"We hope we have achieved that, for them.”

Chinn is the Oscar-winning producer of Searching for Sugarman and Man on Wire and is produced by his company, Lightbox.

The new series is directed by Bafta nominee John Dower (Bradley Wiggins: A Year in Yellow), Chinn and Lavery (The Naked Truth), and is produced by Sarah Lambert (Captive).

Sky TV has also created a five-part documentary series on Sophie’s murder, directed by Jim Sheridan, which is due to be released in May.

West Cork - a podcast series on the tragedy has also become one of the most streamed true crime podcasts on earth in recent years.