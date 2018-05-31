Net closes in on killers of Cameron Reilly (18) who was brutally beaten and strangled, then left in field

The net is closing in on the killers of teenager Cameron Reilly, who was brutally beaten and strangled last weekend.

The Irish Independent can reveal that investigators have whittled down the list of chief suspects they believe killed the young student or were there during the fatal attack.

Mr Reilly's body was found in a field in Dunleer, Co Louth, on Saturday. DNA evidence left on the 18-year-old's body could prove vital in identifying those involved in his murder.

Gardaí yesterday at the field where the body of Cameron Reilly was found near Dunleer, Co Louth

Gardaí yesterday released an image of the cover which was on Mr Reilly's missing phone at the time of his killing last weekend. The cover is black with a lime green trim. While the searches and appeals to find his iPhone 8 continue, gardaí will also be working on forensic evidence from Mr Reilly's body in their quest to make arrests.

Anybody who came into physical contact with the popular and shy victim will have left unique DNA and forensic traces on him. It is believed Mr Reilly would have put up some form of resistance, meaning he may have his attacker's DNA on his hands if he tried to defend himself.

Superintendent Andrew Watters show a picture of the type of cover that was on Cameron’s missing iPhone

"Cameron's body was swept for DNA, which is currently being analysed. It would be routine to do that in any case like this," one source close to the investigation said. If gardaí cannot match any DNA with anyone on the current database, they will be able to arrest suspects and take DNA samples from them to see if there are any positive comparisons.

From the outset, gardaí have believed that the answer to who was involved in Mr Reilly's death lies close to the town of Dunleer. They know that up to 20 youths in their late teens and early 20s were circulating and socialising in the area last Friday night and into Saturday morning.

It is also known that some people in the area were engaged in drug-taking, and they may be fearful of coming forward with information as a result.

However, gardaí have stressed that they only want to solve the case of Mr Reilly's death, and that nobody should fear that they would be judged or investigated for any other activity on the night. They once again appealed for anyone with information to come forward in strictest confidence.

"Cameron cannot speak for himself anymore. It is vital that his friends speak for him," one investigator in the case said. Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Superintendent Andrew Watters, of Drogheda garda station, asked anyone with information to come forward and said they could speak to a garda, teacher or parent.

He confirmed that Mr Reilly died from neck injuries.

Irish Independent