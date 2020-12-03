Nepotism should be a criminal offence - former DPP James Hamilton calls for end to corruption

Former DPP James Hamilton said when the “State pays too much for a public contract because of corruption” society realises there’s a problem.

Mr Hamilton is central to the Hamilton report, which has found nepotism should be a criminal offence.

The former DPP held no punches this morning, when he appeared to hint some State contracts may have fallen under the banner of corruption.

Mr Hamilton told RTÉ Morning Ireland: “People are starting to realise it’s something that affects us all.

“There’s a much greater understanding there’s a drain on the public purse where there is corruption, when the State pays too much for public contracts…”

There must be an advisory group with a national plan and public campaigns, he added, to “explain the problems of corruption and fraud.”

“That’s been lacking,” Mr Hamilton said. He felt that there had been a lack of resources to concentrate on corruption due to the last financial crash.

But there was now more of a focus on increasing gardaí to work in this area, he added.

He also said the Director of Public Prosecution’s (DPP) office needed more resources to deal with corruption.

And the State had to now ensure all citizens had equal right to jobs and contracts and that “favours” were not done based on familial status, friendships or otherwise.

The report states that nepotism should be made a criminal offence and Mr Hamilton explained he felt there was a need for a stronger law for public ethics, nepotism and improper influence.

“People have a notion the normal type of corruption is a payment or bribe,” he said.

“But in the real world I’m not sure things work like that. There are often situations where people offer to do a favour.”

There was perhaps an understanding he added, that “the favour will be returned in some way.”

“It’s very important when there are applications for jobs or dealing with public authorities, that all citizens are dealt with equally.

“It doesn’t run with the idea you favour someone because you know their family or know someone...

“It’s important we don’t allow that to be the way business is transacted.”

As well as political corruption, the threat of fraud was on the rise, he added.

And this was a matter that had to be dealt with.

“This isn’t just some sort of academic problem we are talking about,” he said.

“Any of us using computers in the last six months are all familiar with the number of scams we see and bogus websites, people’s savings disappearing.

“We have the HQ of so many international firms in this country. We could have a problem like the Nick Leeson problem.

“We need to investigate crimes like that, we hope they don’t (occur) but where there’s big money there will be criminals.”

