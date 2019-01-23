Neighbours of Taoiseach given notice to quit

People living in an apartment block close to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's house have been issued with notices to quit from a receiver.

Families and couples in nine properties received letters in the post last week notifying them of the landlord's intention to sell the properties.

Tenants in Riverwood Hall apartments in Castleknock, Dublin 15, say they are "shocked", with some fearing homelessness due to the lack of affordable accommodation.

They had been paying €1,100 rent per month for a two-bed apartment and are now facing a substantial hike to find similar accommodation.

Tenants were given an option of buying the properties for €250,000 each but only have a week to inform the landlord if they are making an offer.

Emma Byrne and partner Alan Kiely have lived there for three years and described the timing as "ridiculous".

"We've been looking around ...and the cheapest quote we're getting is €1,700 and €1,800, which is a big jump," Ms Byrne said.

"If we had known this was coming around the corner after Christmas we wouldn't have spent so much and now we're looking at an increase in rent and the stress of finding somewhere else."

Another resident said: "Riverwood feels like home to us. Our neighbour just had a new baby and did the place up late last year after asking the landlord. They never said anything about selling up."

One tenant also slammed how this was happening "under the Taoiseach's nose".

Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin West Jack Chambers said it was "concerning".

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach said none of the residents had been in contact with him or his constituency office yet. "He will look in to the matter and respond to any requests for assistance made in the normal way. Laws to protect tenants have been considerably strengthened by the Government and it is against the law for a landlord to issue more than 10 notices to quit in a development at any one time," the spokesperson said. "Also, long-standing tenants must be given several months notice so they have time to find an alternative place to rent."

Tenants received a letter from Hooke & MacDonald estate agents on behalf of Michael McAteer, of Grant Thornton, who is the administrator of the estate of Liam Maye, who is deceased.

Nama, which was owed millions arising from loans to Mr Maye, previously made an application to remove the widow of the late developer as executor of his estate.

