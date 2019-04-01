Neighbour hears shouts of 'stop' as man fatally stabbed

Neighbours have spoken of their horror after a 22-year-old man was the victim of a fatal stabbing in the Taoiseach's constituency of west Dublin.

Noel Whelan was found with stab wounds at his house at Castlecurragh Heath in Mulhuddart shortly after 6pm on Saturday.

Emergency workers tried to save his life at the scene, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A neighbour said she heard someone from the house shout "stop, stop" while the violent incident was taking place.

It is believed Mr Whelan was assaulted before being stabbed repeatedly.

A short time later a man in his 40s, who knew Mr Whelan, presented himself to a Garda station. He was arrested and was last night being held at Finglas garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The incident is not believed to be linked to any ongoing feuds in the Mulhuddart/Blanchardstown area. There is no suggestion the victim was involved in criminal activity.

Gardaí continued to make door-to-door enquiries yesterday afternoon and kept the direct vicinity of the house cordoned off to the public.

A substantial amount of blood could be seen on the floor and walls of the hallway as forensic detectives assessed the scene.

It's understood that Mr Whelan, commonly known as 'Noelie' and who was originally from Coolock, had only lived in the house for about a year.

One neighbour described him as a "proper gent" who was very popular amongst his peers. "I didn't know him that well, but he was always very nice to me whenever I passed him by. I often saw him drive up the road. He seemed like a real character.

"I'm just so shocked by what happened and can't get my head around it.

"I feel so sorry for his family, especially his mum who is spending Mother's Day grieving for her son."

Neighbours also called for a larger Garda presence in the area.

"We're constantly being burdened with criminal activity here," said one resident.

"Drug deals, fights and burglaries take place in Mulhuddart very regularly, but gardaí are doing very little about it.

"Many of us have CCTV cameras outside our homes for our own protection. I'm constantly being woken up by blaring music from parties that go on through the night.

"I only hope that this incident will make gardaí aware of what's really happening around here," he said.

Another local man said he now feared for his young daughter's safety.

"I'm actually frightened to let her play outside. There is so much violence and drugs around here that I'm afraid she will be pricked by a needle," he added.

"I would move out of this place in a second if I could."

Mulhuddart Councillor Tania Doyle said it was important that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was aware the incident happened in his constituency.

"Gardaí are working extremely hard with the very limited resources they have, but they can't do their jobs properly if there's not enough of them.

"The Taoiseach needs to be made aware that his constituency in Dublin 15 is in desperate need for a much larger Garda presence," she said.

Attempts were made to contact Mr Varadkar last night, but he did not reply at the time of going to print.

Friends of Mr Whelan paid tribute to him on social media.

"You really don't know what tomorrow holds for any of us," said one friend.

"Always let the ones you love know it and give them an extra squeeze tonight.

"A devastating time for the area losing another genuine, nice bloke.

"RIP Noelie, you'll be sadly missed...So hard to believe."

Another friend wrote: "Absolutely heart-breaking, can't believe it. RIP pal, such a nice person. Thinking of all the family at this horrible time."

