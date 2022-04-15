Liam O’Dwyer, Secretary General of the Irish Red Cross, said while Irish people have a “huge amount of goodwill and generosity” it is common for people to make pledges but then decide against it.

More than half of the people who pledged accommodation to incoming Ukrainian refugees have either changed their minds or are uncontactable so far, the Irish Red Cross (IRC) have said.

Close to one in six (16pc) of the 25,200 accommodation pledges made in Ireland so far have been withdrawn, while 40pc of the homeowners contacted by the IRC have not been available.

Liam O’Dwyer, Secretary General of the IRC, said while Irish people have a “huge amount of goodwill and generosity” it is common for people to make pledges but then decide against it.

“If I was asked beforehand, I’d have predicted this would happen - it’s very common. People are so generous and want to help, but then their circumstances change, or they think it through and realise it’s not the best option. This is nothing new, so we were prepared for that,” Mr O’Dwyer told Independent.ie

The IRC will this weekend send an email to everyone who pledged accommodation as another means of reaching the 40pc who have not withdrawn their offer but have not yet been reached.

The door is always open for these people to come forward as “there is just so much property needed,” Mr O’Dwyer said.

He is hoping that many of these pledges are available as 40,000 Ukrainian refugees are expected to have arrived in Ireland by the end of this month. There are roughly 900 Ukrainians seeking refuge in Ireland every day.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on Thursday admitted housing the refugees will be “very hard to manage” and will be the biggest refugee crisis Ireland has ever seen.

The Irish Red Cross are focusing on getting Ukrainian families into vacant properties, of which there are over 5,600 pledged, before they move on to assessing the some-19,000 shared accommodation offers.

Mr O’Dwyer said there have been many offers from institutions around the country and Clonliffe Seminary in Drumcondra will begin accepting refugees within weeks. It’s expected to house up to 600 people. Numerous other religious sites around the country are also currently being assessed, having been offered to the Irish Red Cross.

Mr O’Dwyer said the desperate nature of the situation dictates actions are being taken on a “needs-must” basis and this will lead to Ukrainians in emergency accommodation, such as hotels, community centres and other makeshift facilities.

“It’s the speed of this, really, and the sheer numbers.

“The Government has readied a lot of emergency accommodation such as tented villages as a precaution, as they don’t want to be caught on the hop, if there isn’t accommodation available in other facilities, hotels or pledged accommodation.

“People can be moved into these, on a temporary basis at least, if they’re needed. I don’t think there’s a whole lot that can be done about that. It’s not satisfactory but it’s very needs-must at the moment,”

