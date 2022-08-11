Nearly one in seven people never apply sun cream when in Ireland

We may be sweltering with high temperatures but nearly one in seven people say they don’t apply suncream when in Ireland.

Men are even less likely to apply suncream, with one in five reporting they never apply it here.

The Irish Cancer Society said that its new research shows that one third of people underestimate the threat posed by the Irish sun and are ‘not at all worried’ about sunburn in Ireland.

The survey of 1,000 people, conducted by Core Research on behalf of the society revealed that half of the people surveyed disregard the importance of protecting the head, eyes and face from damaging rays with 53pc of those surveyed admitting that they never wear a wide-brimmed hat and one in six never wearing sunglasses.

Commenting on the research, Kevin O’Hagan, Cancer Prevention Manager with the Irish Cancer Society, said: “Nearly nine out of every 10 cases of skin cancer are caused by UV rays from the sun or sunbeds. Sun safety is vital and that means protecting your skin, wherever you are and following the SunSmart code.

"Even on cloudy days in Ireland, UV rays can damage skin cells. Taking steps like applying sunscreen, covering up by wearing a hat and sunglasses and seeking shade can reduce your risk of skin cancer.

"Knowing your local UV index is also important, as when the UV index is higher than 3, you need to protect your skin.”

The research showed that just a third would apply sun cream regularly

Dr Aoife Lally, consultant dermatologist at St Vincent's University Hospital, said: “It’s very important for people to remember that ‘Irish’ sunshine can still cause damage. Every year when there is good weather, a significant number of patients come to their clinic appointments sunburnt.

"They usually don't realise that sun protection measures are required in Ireland as well as abroad. It is important to emphasise sun protection involves more than applying sun cream ­— follow the SunSmart code.”

Meanwhile, Dr Bláithín Moriarty, consultant dermatologist at St Vincent’s University Hospital, said: “The majority of the referrals I receive are for suspected skin cancer, a statistic which is consistent across the country. In Ireland, we are extremely genetically susceptible to skin cancer and although traditionally we have been less cautious with UV protection, we now understand that UV rays are a WHO class 1 carcinogen, meaning that exposure causes malignancy.

"This effect is not immediate and may not be seen for decades after the exposure. Protecting our skin from UV radiation by following the SunSmart code will reduce our skin cancer rates.

“When identified early, skin cancer may be managed with straightforward surgical procedures. However, for later stages of the disease, treatment is more complicated and patient outcomes are worse.

"It’s important for us to understand that we are all at risk but that careful protection mitigates this risk substantially. During this bright spell and anytime that the UV index is 3 or above when in Ireland or overseas, we all need to take SunSmart protection seriously.”

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Ireland, with over 13,000 new cases each year, a figure that the National Cancer Registry of Ireland (NCRI) expects to double by 2040.

Getting sunburnt is a sign that cell DNA has been damaged by UV rays and this damage can lead to skin cancer.

The SunSmart Code is:

Seek shade, especially if outdoors between 11am and 3pm

Slip on clothes that cover your skin such as a long-sleeved t-shirt

Slap on a wide-brimmed hat

Slide on sunglasses to protect your eyes

Slop On sunscreen, using factor 30+ for adults and 50+ for children

