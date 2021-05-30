Nearly one in five adults now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, HSE chief Paul Reid says

HSE chief Paul Reid has said that the impact of the recent cyber attack will continue to be felt for weeks as work continues on restoring systems.

However, the Covid-19 vaccination programme remains on target to have reached 2.5m people by the end of July.

He said that 50pc of the adult population will have received their first dose by the end of today or tomorrow, and almost 20pc will have had their dose two and be fully vaccinated.

"Our programme continues on for the rest of this quarter through June and into July. We are continuing down through the age groups on the basis set by Government,” he said.

"We will have 300,000 done last week, probably more than 280,000 this week and another 300,000 in the following week."

He said that it is hard to predict the exact rates in quarter two, but they are seeing stronger supply lines now.

In relation to vaccination targets, he said: “I think it is fair to say, as we are working throughout May and into June, we are aiming to have about 2.5m of the population by the end of July, so that is the target.”

He said that the “primary focus we are focused on, is each week, what supplies do we get, and how quickly do we administer them. Right now we are running at between 95 and 96pc of vaccines administered every week."

He referred to the benefits of the vaccination programme in protecting the vulnerable, saying that last week, 88pc of cases were in the age bracket below 45, with no outbreaks in nursing homes.

He said that almost 100pc of the population over 80 have now been vaccinated and 96pc of the age group 70 to 79, and over 90pc of people in their sixties, so there has been “a huge uptake.”

Meanwhile, Mr Reid pointed out that the AstraZeneca dose interval has been brought back from 16 weeks to 12 weeks, which they are administering now.

In relation to AstraZeneca, he said that they do believe that supply lines will be adequate for people to get their second dose of that vaccine, he said today on RTE’s This Week radio programme.

Right now, based on predictive supplies, they are targeting all of the Astra Zeneca supplies that they get now for dose twos, so that limits where they will be used elsewhere.

"If there is any change to moving from an Astra Zeneca to another vaccine for dose two that would be again policy for Government, a recommendation from National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

"Right now, we are continuing with our programme. It has huge momentum, huge accelerated headway and that is what we are going to keep going.”

He said in relation to the vaccination of children, Pfizer is the approved licensed vaccine for children. It will be a Government decision.

"We do have a very strong schools programme. From our perspective, we are continuing down through the ages, we do go as far as 16 to 24 currently on the programme, and again ultimately that is an assessment that I guess NIAC will make in time.”

Separately in relation to the impact of the recent cyber attack which has impacted services, he said that that the disruption will last for weeks.

"This is an entire process to bring each system up safely.”

He said that there is a high risk that as you bring one system up, it can contaminate another. “We don’t want to go backwards in this process. We want to continue to make progress.

"But we will start to see a snowball effect where more systems are coming up, more services can be restored at a quicker pace.”

In relation to the extent of the release of people’s private information, he said: “From our perspective, this is always a high risk. We know that this is what these cyber criminals do and we do have a very strong High Court order which we are utilising to the best extent that we can.

"We have been working with one publication who shared with us information that they had received, and we are in the process now of contacting – which is about 520 patients data – we are in the process of contacting those, working with the Data Protection Commissioner and regulatory bodies, working through that. The order is very strong.”

He said that staff have been working heroically over the past few weeks.

"We have made really good progress in the last 72 hours in particular. A lot of our key national systems to support patients, we are making great progress on."

However, he said that it will be continuous slow progress while they get the systems up. He said that the HSE is prioritising ten systems. “We have 2,000 systems in total that we have to bring up safely, so the priorities next week are some of the TUSLA systems, endoscopy and some of our community systems as well.

Earlier today, writing on social media he said: “Let’s not forget, it’s been the Irish people, young and old who have got us to be in a much better place with Covid19. So many sacrifices have been made. There’s still many risks to be protected against."

But he urged the public not to lose trust in people doing the right thing.