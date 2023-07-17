Nearly half of Irish nurses obtained their qualification outside the state – new data shows

Nearly half (49pc) of all practicing nurses in Ireland in 2022 obtained their first nursing qualification outside the state, new report from the Department of Health shows.

According to the new data, the top three countries for these foreign trained nurses were India, the United Kingdom and the Philippines respectively.

In 2022, the number of practicing nurses in Ireland stood at 67,808, resulting in a 5.8pc increase from the previous year.

In contrast, the number of practicing midwives in Ireland for 2022 saw a decline by 3.8pc from 2021, to 4,210.

Meanwhile, Ireland had 20,256 practicing physicians in 2021, with an 17,6pc increase from 2020, where 53.3pc were male, while 35.5pc of all practicing physicians were aged under 35 years and around 5.9pc of all practicing physicians were aged 65 and over.

Almost 58pc of all practicing physicians were generalist medical practitioners in 2021. While from the specialists practicing physicians, 6pc were practicing as general paediatricians and 11.3pc as psychiatrists.

From the 25,959 physicians with a licence to practice in 2021, 40.4pc received their first medical qualification outside of Ireland.

Pakistan, Sudan and the United Kingdom were the top three countries for these foreign trained physicians, respectively.

In other healthcare professions, the number of practicing caring personnel in Ireland for 2022 was 27,208 carers, a 0.3pc increase from 2021 and an estimated number of 2,420 dentists with a 3.9pc from the previous year.

It is estimated that the number of practicing pharmacists in Ireland for 2022 stood at 5,717 pharmacists, an increase of 3.3pc from the previous year while the amount of practicing physiotherapists increased by 5.4pc to 5,610 from 2021 to 2022.

In health-related fields of study, graduates account for a total of 3,305 students in 2021, an increase of 3.8pc from 2020. Of these, 49pc graduated from nursing and 39.6pc were medical graduates.

Graduates in midwifery (3.5pc) and dentistry (2.9pc) had the lowest number of graduates in 2021.

There were 707,764 inpatient discharges, of which 20,602 were discharged from psychiatric care in 2021.

Cataract surgery is said to be the most common surgical procedure in 2021, with 33,348 procedures, with most of these being day cases.

Caesarean section surgery followed with 21,523 procedures and hip replacement surgery with 11,159 procedures.

In 2022, there were a total of 86 hospitals in Ireland, 78pc of which were publicly administered hospitals and 56pc were general hospitals.

Hospital beds increased by 1.1pc to 14,567 from 14,567 from 2020 to 2021 with 88.6pc of these beds being in public hospitals.

from the total hospital beds in 2021, 93.5pc were used for curative purposes. The remaining 6.5pc used for rehabilitative or long-term care purposes

Long-term care nursing beds in residential facilities in 2021 amounted to 31,842, a decrease of 0.8pc from the previous year.

The data, which is a part of the national data tables on non-monetary healthcare statistics, also found out that a total of 102 CT scanners, 9 PET scanners, 29 gamma cameras and 51 radiation therapy equipment were operational in Ireland in 2022.

Following 87 MRI units were operational in the same year, 85pc of which were being used in a hospital setting.

