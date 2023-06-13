Nearly 85,000 Ukrainian people have arrived in Ireland since start of Russian invasion

Ukrainian refugees in Poland at the start of the war

Nearly 85,000 people have arrived from Ukraine to Ireland since the start of the Russian invasion, latest Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures show.

A further 600 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Ireland in the seven days until June 6, the latest figures show.

The CSO found that, as of June 6, 84,613 people from Ukraine have arrived in Ireland as refugees since Russia began its war on Ukraine in February 2022.

Displaced Ukrainians arriving in Ireland have been issued personal public service numbers (PPSNs) under the European Union’s Temporary Protection Directive.

The report suggests 84pc of the Ukrainian arrivals had “activity in administrative data” since March 31, 2023 - which implies that around 70,000 of the Ukrainian refugees who have arrived here remain in Ireland currently.

Women and men over the age of 20 make up 46 and 22pc respectively of the total arrivals, while individuals aged 19 and under – both male and female – account for 32pc.

Of all the arrivals who are aged 18 and over, 62pc of men and 47pc of women were married or cohabiting.

As of June 6, 2023, the report shows that 32,756 arrivals had attended an employment support event arranged by Intreo Public Employment Services. Of those, 20,996 people noted that English language proficiency was a challenge in securing employment. Some 15,811 people who attended the same event had recorded previous occupations, with those categorised as ‘professionals’ being the largest group, with 4,928 people. The most common sector of employment was Wholesale, Transport and Accommodation at 52pc.

CSO statistician Karola Graupner said the data on Ukrainian arrivals provides an insight into Ireland’s response to the crisis.

“This release includes an analysis of Ukrainian arrivals who are availing of support and services from the Department of Social Protection (DSP), as well as providing insights into primary and secondary school enrolments overseen by the Department of Education and enrolments in further education,” Mr Graupner said.

For the 2022/23 academic year, there were 10,089 enrolments in primary schools from Ukrainian arrivals and 5,484 in secondary schools. According to the report, Dublin has the highest number of children enrolled in schools at 1,892 while Monaghan has the lowest at 98.

Of the 24,640 who had attained the highest level of education, 62pc had achieved a National Framework of Qualifications (NFQ) level equivalent to 7 or higher. Meanwhile, there were 16,504 arrivals enrolled in further education and training courses on June 1, 2023, of which 14,630 had enrolled in further education English language courses.

Ennistymon in Co Clare is the local electoral area (LEA) with the highest number of Ukrainian refugees per head of population.

Killarney in Kerry has the highest number of arrivals from Ukraine, with 2,302 in the LEA.

Ennistymon has the highest number of Ukrainian refugees per 100 head of population – at 10.58 – followed by Kenmore in Kerry at 8.29pc. The Athlone LEA in Co Roscommon, and Newport in Co Tipperary were joint lowest at 0.17. The Westmeath part of Athlone, by contrast, had 4.5 Ukrainian arrivals per 100 head of population.

As of June 6, 2023, 13,699 arrivals from Ukraine were living in private accommodation, where 6,223 hosts were in receipt of Accommodation Recognition Payment (ARP) for accommodating people from Ukraine - which includes accommodation obtained via the 'Offer a Home' scheme, Irish Red Cross (IRC) pledges and privately arranged accommodation.