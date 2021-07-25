Nearly 70pc of adults vaccinated as HSE chief urges people to embrace further hospitality reopening ‘safely’ 

HSE chief Paul Reid has urged people to "embrace” the further reopening of hospitality safely as he said that nearly 70pc of adults are now fully vaccinated.

He said that over 5.5m vaccines have now been administered.

Mr Reid added that 83pc of adults are now partially vaccinated and over 68pc are fully vaccinated.

He said that hospital Covid19 numbers are now rising at 123, with 21 people in intensive care units.

"As hospitality, society and the economy opens up further, let’s all embrace it safety and make it work.”

Yesterday, he said that vaccinations are critical for turning the tide on the Delta variant. He urged anyone over the age of 18 to register for their jab.

“Just a reminder to anyone at any age over 18 that you can still register. If you are fully vaccinated you have high levels of protection against being hospitalised or ICU. Let's turn the tide on #DeltaVariant,” he said.

A total of 1,345 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed.

His words come on the eve of the return of indoor hospitality tomorrow for those who are fully vaccinated or who have recently recovered from Covid-19, and their children.

Draft guidelines for the reopening of bars and restaurants indoors were published late on Friday, and included requirements for businesses to take contact details of every customer, and staff every entrance to their premises.

“The guidelines will provide practical guidance for the safe reopening of indoor hospitality while also helping to instil public confidence in the safety of businesses,” said Fáilte Ireland.

“While businesses providing indoor hospitality are being asked to implement and adhere to specified protective measures, so too must customers who are availing of indoor hospitality to ensure a safe environment for all,”

The regulations are expected to be formally signed off on today.