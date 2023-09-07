Nearly 60,000 vacant homes will fall under new property tax

Aim is to make more places available to buyers or renters, but charge might cost more to administer than it takes in

Finance Minister Michael McGrath said the tax will lead to properties being put to more effective use.

Any home left vacant since November last year may be subject to new tax

Thousands of vacant homes will be subject to a new tax from the start of November in a government attempt to make more properties available for sale or rent.

The vacant homes tax will be charged at a rate of three times the base Local Property Tax (LPT).

This means a house valued at €300,000 for the property tax would attract a vacant home tax of €945 if unoccupied.

It is likely to apply to nearly 60,000 properties.

Revenue issued a briefing document on the new tax this week, outlining how it will be applied.

Any home that has been empty since last November 1 will be subject to the tax if it will not have been used as a dwelling for more than 30 days between then and the end of next month.

The new self-assessed tax will be due for payment before next January.

Marian Ryan, the consumer tax manager at Taxback.com, said the new tax was being introduced to increase the number of homes available to rent or buy, and might yield as little as €3m in a year.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath told Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty in a Dáil reply recently: “The estimated yield is low, as I anticipate this tax will influence behaviour and lead to property owners putting their vacant properties to more effective use.”

A survey conducted by Taxback.com on the vacant home tax in May revealed mixed views.

The research found 40pc of homeowners support the tax and think it will have a positive impact, while 15pc think it is a good idea, but should be levied at a high rate.

Just over a quarter of those questioned said they are not in favour of the tax as people should be allowed to do what they want with their properties.

Ms Ryan said figures from Revenue suggest there are just over 57,000 vacant properties in Ireland.

Holiday homes account for about a fifth of these, and another fifth are being refurbished.

Ms Ryan added that properties that are vacant due to refurbishment are not liable for the new tax, and many holiday homes will be exempt too, depending on how often they are used.

“If there are only 57,000 vacant properties in Ireland and a significant chunk of them are exempt from the vacant homes tax, questions must be asked about whether the tax is merited,” she added.

“If not, it could actually cost more to administer this tax than it actually collects.”

The vacant homes tax will apply on November 1 each year to properties that can be lived in and have been stayed in for less than 30 days in the previous 12 months.

An exemption applies if the property changed ownership during the chargeable period or is not liable for LPT.

An exemption can also be claimed if the property was rented for at least 30 days to a tenant who is not related to the owner or a connected person.

A property is further exempt if it has been vacated due to a long-term mental or physical infirmity of the liable person where the property was the sole or main residence of the liable person.

The tax does not have to be paid where the property is unoccupied due to the owner’s illness or death, or while it is advertised for sale or rent, or because repair or refurbishment work is being carried out.

To claim an exemption, a property owner must make a tax return for the vacant homes tax.

Revenue did not respond to a request for comment on the new tax.