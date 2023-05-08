Nearly 3,000 people without power following thunderstorms and lightning

Nearly 3,000 ESB customers are without power following thunderstorms across the country this evening.

Tullow in Co Carlow seems to be the worst affected area with 2,845 households currently experiencing power issues.

Met Éireann’s Status Yellow thunderstorm warning expired this evening at 9pm.

The alert covered counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Tipperary.

The national forecaster had warned of potential spot flooding and hazardous travel conditions as a result.

In a statement this evening, ESB apologised to all impacted customers and said crews have been responding to power outages across the country.

It said real time updates are available online and issues will be dealt with as “quickly and safely as possible”.

“With a Met Éireann Yellow Thunderstorm Warning in place for a number of counties until 9pm tonight, there have been a number of power outages which our crews have been responding to as they arise,” the statement said.

“The outages are predominantly weather related and in the south east of the country. So far, the scale of disruption has been relatively modest and in line with past experience of similar yellow warnings.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public to always call us immediately on 1800 372 999 in the event of a lightning strike causing damage to any part of our infrastructure.”