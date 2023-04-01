Nearly 200 children ‘under state care’ die over 10 years

Nearly 200 children who were either known to child protection services or in state care have died over the past decade, 38 of them by suicide.

The numbers were obtained in a parliamentary response by Aontú, whose spokesperson on children and equality, Luke Silke, said: “These are shocking figures.

“We have a serious problem in this country when 38 children under the care of the State are dying by suicide, with more children dying by homicide and drug overdoses.

“Obviously when we have a situation where a child is murdered while known to child protection services there are very serious questions for the State to answer. I have read all of the reports produced by the National Review Panel. They made for absolutely harrowing reading.

“These very detailed reports – in which all children are ascribed pseudonyms – identify a number of flaws in the current system, with many of the children falling through the cracks.

“The ‘Hugh’ report, for example, which was published in February 2018 highlights how he was referred to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) but was left without treatment for ADHD due to a CAMHS policy whereby young people who are using drugs are not eligible for service.”

Hugh died aged 16 from a drug overdose.

Mr Silke said Aontú is calling for a review of all the reports produced by the National Review Panel