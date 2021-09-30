Nearly 1 in 10 PUP claimants were ineligible as first 12 months of Covid pandemic cost State €17bn overall

The total expense to the State for the first year of the Covid-19 crisis totalled €17.1bn, according to a report published by the Comptroller & Auditor General (C&AG) today.

More than €11bn of this was spent by the Department of Social Protection (DSP) between the end of February 2020 and February of this year, with €6bn (55pc) of this going towards the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

The PUP amounts to more than one third of the State’s spending throughout the first year of the pandemic. At its peak in April and May 2020, close to 600,000 people were in receipt of the PUP and the C&AG report has found that close to one in 10 claimants were not eligible for the PUP despite receiving it. More than half of all 1.75m claims were made in the first five weeks of the scheme being opened.

The report said that of 329 claims of former workers examined in a test sample, 31 or 9.4pc of the cases reviewed exhibited evidence “the claimant was not entitled to the payment in the week examined”.

Read More

“In just under half of these cases, the available evidence showed that the claimant continued working while claiming PUP,” the report stated.

In one quarter of the cases, there was no evidence that the claimant had been working prior to the pandemic and in another 25pc of cases, the claimant was eligible when the application for PUP was made, but there was evidence the applicant “subsequently returned to work and did not inform the Department”.

Almost one in three payments examined in December 2020 were to ineligible claimants, while close to 20pc of the payments examined in early June 2020 were to recipients that were ineligible, the report found.

The C&AG report noted that had the ineligible recipients not been receiving the PUP, they may have been entitled to other income support which may have offset any excess payments made by the Exchequer.

A further 2.7bn was spent on the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) while €2.1bn was spent on the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS). These two expenses combined equate to 43pc of the DSP’s expenditure in the first 12 months of Covid-19.

More than €88m was spent on illness benefit to cover employees out of work with Covid-19 while €48m was spent on rent supplements. Fuel allowances cost the State €36m.

The Department of Health’s expenditure for dealing with Covid-19 up to March 2021 was €2.7bn. The largest spend was on PPE, which totalled €920m, while €600m was spent on “supports for hospitals and nursing homes”.

Buildings and equipment costs for the health department came to €380m, while the spend on testing and tracing was close to €300m. The department spent €75m on paying student nurses and medical interns in the 12-month period.

Over €146m was paid to GPs while funding of €145m was provided to the HSE. June 2020 saw the biggest expenditure for the department, with expenses due to Covid-19 approaching €600m that month.

The Department of Housing and Local Government spent €840m, with most of this going to local authorities to cover the loss of commercial rates, which saw a waiver as businesses were shut.

The Department of Enterprise spent €783m, with most of this attributed to business restart schemes and payments. The Department of Education had an expenditure of €586m between February 2020 and 2021, with close to half (€268m) going towards supports for school reopenings and educational supports for pupils.

The Department of Transport spent just shy of €400m, almost all of which was in the form of Public Service Obligation (PSO) grants to companies that saw their customer base decimated as all travel ground to a halt. The PSO payments were made to ensure that socially beneficial transport services continued to be provided despite stay-at-home orders and long periods of level 5 restrictions.

The Office of the Revenue Commissioners incurred direct expenditure of €329m due to the Covid-19 restrictions support scheme (CRSS). This scheme began in October 2020 to support businesses significantly affected by restrictions introduced to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.



