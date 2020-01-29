NCT suspends part of its test due to safety concerns with vehicle lifts

The NCT has suspended part of its test with immediate effect due to serious safety concerns with its vehicle lifts.

The decision comes just one day after MoT tests in Northern Ireland were cancelled after "signs of cracking" were found in almost 50 lifts.

In a statement on its website, the NCT said it will discontinue the use of ramps across the NCTS network until a full condition survey of all lifts is completed.

However, drivers due for an NCT will still be able to take two-thirds of the test, but will have to return and take the final part once the issue has been resolved.

“NCTS were recently made aware of a defect with a similar make and model of MAHA lift. Following that information, condition surveys have been instigated.

“All customers should continue to book and turn up for their NCT as normal. The test will be completed with the omission of the underbody inspection, which will be conducted at a later date when the lifts are returned to use.

“Customers will incur no additional costs as part of this process. Our priority at this point and time is for the safety of our staff and our customer’s property.

“We do sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” the statement read.

Paul Duffy, chief executive of the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) in Northern Ireland, said this week that following further inspections of lift faults at MoT centres, the contractor had not provided sufficient assurances on the effectiveness of the ongoing repairs.

A quick guide to what's happened and what it means for motorists:

What has happened?

NCTS have temporarily discontinued the use of vehicle inspection lifts.

When did NCTS become aware of this issue?

On Monday and took immediate action to suspend the underbody inspection element.

What is the scale of the problem?

They won’t know until the condition survey is completed.

How are people going to be affected? And what should they do?

Car owners should book and turn up for their NCT as normal. The test will be completed with the omission of the underbody inspection, which will be conducted at a later date. All other elements of the test will be tested as normal.

What is being done to fix the problem? And how long will it take?

They are waiting the outcome of the inspections. That will determine what remedial action is required. We are promised further updates via the NCTS website.

What will happen if people are stopped by the gardai and they don’t have a valid NCT displayed because of this lift issue?

The RSA, which oversees the national car test, have made the gardaí aware of the issue and is liaising with them on any potential issues that might arise.

All vehicle owners are reminded that the roadworthiness of their vehicle is their responsibility at all times not just at the NCT.

Online Editors