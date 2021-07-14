NCT revokes 34,000 certificates issued to vehicle owners in error

NCTS have notified all affected vehicle owners and will issue new certs in the next month.

The National Car Testing (NCT) service has revoked 34,000 two-year NCT certificates incorrectly issued due to a “system error”, it has confirmed.

The error occurred when expiry dates for test certificates were extended for four months in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic and some customers were ­incorrectly provided with a two-year cert instead of a one-year certificate.

“This issue only relates to vehicles that were over 10 years old at the time of their last test, and which had their certificate extended by 4 months because of Covid-19. It has affected around 34,000 cars out of a total of 1.3 million tested since the service resumed in June 2020,” a statement on the NCT website read.

“The incorrect certificates, issued at the time of the inspections, have been revoked and new NCT certificates are being issued to all affected customers. This should be complete by August”.

The NCT service has said a full, free, test will be provided for vehicle owners who purchased a vehicle with the expectation of a longer NCT certificate duration, if the vehicle is booked for a test in advance of its revised test due date.

“We would like to reassure customers that NCTS has taken all the necessary steps to correct this administrative error and that we will be in contact directly with each affected customer. There is no need for you to take any action until you hear from us,” the statement said.

NCTS are advising members of the public, looking to purchase a vehicle over 10 years old, to check the vehicle’s NCT certificate expiry date, before purchase as the NCT database has now been updated to reflect the correct NCT dates.

This can be done online at www.ncts.ie.