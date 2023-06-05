NCT operator should be fined ‘millions' for ‘unacceptable’ testing backlogs – junior minister Jack Chambers

NCT operator Applus, should be fined “millions” for its “complete failure” to clear testing backlogs, Junior Minister Jack Chambers has said.

Applus, which holds the national car test (NCT) contract, said last week that it is “confident” that the current average waiting time for an appointment will be almost halved by the end of next month.

The testing backlog stood at 414,000 on May 11, which was down since March when there were 425,004 vehicles overdue an NCT – the highest level in recent years. The backlog was 375,000 at the end of January.

So far, over 4,200 customers have received free tests this year. The test is usually €55 but drivers do not have to pay if they are left without an appointment within 28 days of seeking one, subject to a number of conditions.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Jack Chambers said the ongoing delays are “absolutely unacceptable” and are causing “worry and anxiety” for motorists.

“It’s a complete failure by Applus to operate the service as per the contract with the Road Safety Authority (RSA),” he said.

Minister Chambers said he has instructed officials in his department to engage with the RSA on a weekly basis, and he has written to the authority to express his “annoyance with this dysfunction from Applus” and the affect it is having on “motorists and road safety”.

“I think Applus need to pay serious penalties for this dysfunction and the non-performance of their contract,” he said.

“There's a dispute between the Road Safety Authority and Applus on the penalties… I’ve written to the Road Safety Authority, re-emphasising the need for penalties to be paid and that goes into millions at this point.”

“This an important contract and service that's outsourced from the Road Safety Authority, and where they're not adhering to the service level agreement, they should be paying penalties and I think that needs to be brought to conclusion very quickly,” he added.

Mr Chambers said the average wait time for an NCT appointment is now 30 days, and in instances where the NCT website is showing no appointments inside 30 days, motorists should apply for the priority waiting list.

“They will get an appointment, the majority of them with 28 days,” he said.

“4,209 people have now received a free test since the customer charter was reinstated and many more I expect will receive a free test because the current dysfunction from Applus doesn't appear to be progressing at the targets that they had previously set.”