NCT backlog plan in tatters after mechanics reject new worker proposals

Plans to cut NCT backlogs have been thrown into chaos as the operator is set to abandon plans to hire new lower-skilled staff.

The move by Applus is anticipated after mechanics rejected proposals to bring in a new category of worker to step up inspections.

Applus wanted to recruit assistants known as inspection support personnel.

It planned that they would carry out the less skilled early stages of testing using specialised machinery and equipment. The final stages that involve checking the underbody of vehicles would still have to be conducted by fully qualified mechanics.

The Labour Court recommended that the plan should be rolled out on a trial basis.

It said it should be introduced at the five Dublin test centres for 12 months.

But 87pc of Siptu members rejected its recommendation in a ballot last month.

Siptu argued that inspection personnel lacked appropriate qualifications and would undermine its members’ job security. It said the plan to hire them would affect their terms and conditions of employment.

There are an estimated 375,000 cars on the road without a valid certificate of roadworthiness, more than double the normal amount at this time of year.

When asked if Applus has completely abandoned plans to recruit the new inspection staff, a company spokesperson did not answer directly.

She said it accepted the outcome of the ballot and said the “employees have spoken”.

The spokesperson said the company would now explore “new avenues” to reduce the backlog. “The ballot result was just announced recently and we are still gathering our thoughts,” she said.

“We are disappointed with the outcome of the ballot on the Labour Court recommendation but are committed to exploring new avenues to address the shortage of qualified mechanics in the country.

“It’s across Europe – all our operations are experiencing it too.” She said test centres are always busy at this time of year because many cars are originally registered in January, which determines the NCT test date.

The spokesperson said the service is playing catch-up with cars that were due a test last year and has employed new workers, including 44 mechanics from the Philippines.

She said the proposed inspection support staff would not have “taken away” from what the mechanics do.

The spokesperson said members of the public who book online might be offered appointments in August or September. However, she said they can opt to be added to a priority list. She said most motorists get a test slot within four weeks of this.

Myles Worth, Siptu industrial organiser, said his members would be on a “collision course” with the company if it pushed ahead with the assistant inspection staff plan.

He said he would seek an update on how the backlog will be tackled at a routine company meeting this week, which is the first since the recommendation was rejected.

The union also wants clarity on whether a special overtime arrangement that began last month will be extended beyond March, when it is due to end.

“We’re looking for a plan,” he said. “Workers are under constant pressure. They will want their time off as well and clarification around the summer roster.” Mr Worth said there is a shortage of qualified mechanics, while housing costs are making it more difficult to hire in Dublin.