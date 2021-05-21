Nazi poster which was due to go under the hammer is withdrawn from auction

A print of a Nazi propaganda poster that shows an SS trooper shaking hands with a blacksmith. It was due to be auctioned in Meath

A Nazi propaganda print from World War II originally aimed at promoting recruitment to the Waffen-SS has been withdrawn from auction here.

The print was due to be offered for sale by Matthews Auctioneers of Kells, Co Meath tomorrow with a guide price of between €30 and €50.

Auctioneer Damien Matthews earlier this week told Independent.ie that items are sold by lot number and are purchased by people for a wide variety of reasons. In some cases, museums seek to acquire items to support special historical exhibitions.

Read More

However, a note underneath the print on the auctioneers website now states: “Spoke with the vendor as regards this Lot. It has been suggested, and accepted, that he gives €500 along with my €1,000 donation to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, and the lot be withdrawn.”

The note also states: "Lotted this piece without even thinking of it. But I’m glad that I did. It excited national debate. Listen, if anyone actually harbours Nazi sympathies then they have a tendency towards hate, an irrational fear of the unknown. Caused either through overt or concealed influence in childhood, or perhaps just base stupidity.”

The note also said: “I know it sounds simplistic, but we are all God’s children, flowers of many colours in his garden. It's these different creeds, cultures and colours that make this place such a wonderful world.

"Peace, curiosity and love. Not war, separation and hate. This is what we can learn from this difficult lot from history.”

When contacted for comment, Mr Matthews directed Independent.ie to the note on the website.

According to the Simon Wiesenthal website, the centre is a Jewish global human rights organisation researching the holocaust and hate in a historic and contemporary context.

The Nazi propaganda print, which was framed and glazed, was approximately 20 inches high by 14 inches wide.

The print featured a Waffen-SS trooper in full combat dress, carrying a Mauser rifle and shaking hands with a German worker.

The print features a phrase in Flemish: “The Waffen-SS calls you – will you too protect your fatherland.”

Listed as Lot 327, the seller was anonymous.

Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Mick Barry had expressed concern at such an item being offered for public auction in Ireland.

"Nazi recruitment posters and the like should be kept in museums so that the world can remember what they did,” he said.

The SS, or Schutzstaffel, began as Adolf Hitler’s personal bodyguard but, with the eclipse of the SA or Nazi storm troopers in 1934, it gathered immense police and military powers, becoming virtually a state within a state.